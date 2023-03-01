Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Re-Election, Comes In Third-Place

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot - who claimed last year to have the biggest dick in the city, lost her bid for re-election Tuesday after failing to advance to a runoff in the Chicago mayoral race, according to AP.

The loss makes her the first Chicago mayor to lose re-election since 1983.

Lightfoot finished third with 16.4% of the vote, while former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas finished at 35.02%, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson at 20.25%. The two will now advance to the April 4 runoff as the two candidates who got the most votes.

"Obviously, we didn’t win the election. But, I stand here with my head held high and my heart full of thanks," Lightfoot told supporters right before 9 p.m., the Chicago Sun Times reports.

"You will not be defined by how you fall. You will be defined by how hard you work and how much you do for other people."

Or, in Lightfoot's case, she will be defined by the following:

"I haven’t been this happy since my son returned from Afghanistan," said Vallas, adding "We will have a safe Chicago. We will make Chicago the safest city in America."

Chicago mayoral candidate and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas speaks to a customer at Manny’s Deli in the West Loop on Election Day. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Johnson, meanwhile, "appears to have claimed a large share of undecided African-American voters who were “searching” for an alternative to Lightfoot," according to the Sun Times.

Chicago mayoral candidate and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson greets Mayor Lori Lightfoot at Manny’s Deli in the West Loop on Election Day. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

