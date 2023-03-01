Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Re-Election, Comes In Third-Place
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot - who claimed last year to have the biggest dick in the city, lost her bid for re-election Tuesday after failing to advance to a runoff in the Chicago mayoral race, according to AP.
The loss makes her the first Chicago mayor to lose re-election since 1983.
Lightfoot finished third with 16.4% of the vote, while former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas finished at 35.02%, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson at 20.25%. The two will now advance to the April 4 runoff as the two candidates who got the most votes.
"Obviously, we didn’t win the election. But, I stand here with my head held high and my heart full of thanks," Lightfoot told supporters right before 9 p.m., the Chicago Sun Times reports.
"You will not be defined by how you fall. You will be defined by how hard you work and how much you do for other people."
Or, in Lightfoot's case, she will be defined by the following:
- "F**k Clarence Thomas!" Shouts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot During Pride Parade
- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Granting Interviews "Only To Black Or Brown Journalists"
- Did Chicago Punish Car Dealership Rocked By $1 Million Theft After Lightfoot Called Owner An "Idiot"?
- Chicago's Ex-City Attorney Brands Mayor Lori Lightfoot A 'Disaster' After $2.9 Million Settlement Over Botched Police Raid
- Chicago Homicide Crisis Worsens As Mayor Lightfoot Fails To Quell Violence
- Illinois Sheriffs Reject Mayor Lightfoot's Urgent Plea To Cover Police Shortage In Crime-Hit Chicago
"I haven’t been this happy since my son returned from Afghanistan," said Vallas, adding "We will have a safe Chicago. We will make Chicago the safest city in America."
Johnson, meanwhile, "appears to have claimed a large share of undecided African-American voters who were “searching” for an alternative to Lightfoot," according to the Sun Times.
What's next for Lightfoot?