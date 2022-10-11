Chicago's Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Open To Illegal Immigrants

A Chicago-area guaranteed income pilot program will be open to illegal immigrants, who can apply for the chance to become one of 3,250 residents who will receive $500 per month in cash assistance for two years.

The only requirement for the program is that applicants must be adults residents of Cook County, and make less than 250% of the federal poverty level - or less than $69,375 for a house of four, Fox News reports.

Applicants will not be asked about citizenship status, according to the website.

"This pilot is open to all residents of Cook County, regardless of your immigration status. This means that if you are undocumented, or your household is a mixed-status household, and you meet the eligibility criteria above, you are eligible to participate," reads the program website, which specifically notes: "We will not share information on immigration status with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services."

The program is being funded by the White House's American Rescue Plan designed to assist those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"When people in communities are struggling to make ends meet, the most helpful thing we can do is give them cash," said County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in a video advertising the program. "Decades of research shows that participants use the cash benefits wisely."

What could possible go wrong?