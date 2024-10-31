Chinese National Charged With Voting Illegally In Michigan

Michigan officials have charged a Chinese national for illegally voting in the 2024 US election at an early voting site in Ann Arbor on Oct. 27.

A clerk alerted officials to the voter, a Chinese student, leading to an investigation. They were charged with one count of "unauthorized elector attempting to vote" and one count of perjury for "making a false affidavit for the purpose of securing voter registration."

"Only U.S. citizens can register and vote in our elections. It is illegal to lie on any registration forms or voting applications about one’s citizenship status. Doing so is a felony," said the office of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Oct. 30.

This past May, Michigan Secretary of State @JocelynBenson went on camera to tell us that ONLY U.S. Citizens vote in U.S. elections.



In unrelated news, the Detroit News JUST reported TODAY that a Chinese citizen voted in the U.S. election. https://t.co/v6KAjyM3bQ — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 30, 2024

Officials insisted that non-citizen voting was "an extremely isolated and rare event."

"Investigations in multiple states and nationwide have found no evidence of large numbers of noncitizens registering to vote. Even less common is a noncitizen actually casting a ballot. When it does happen, we take it extremely seriously. Our elections are secure and Michigan’s state and local election officials carefully follow the law," said officials, who noted that voting records are public - and attempts by noncitizens to vote fraudulently will be exposed, and said fraudulent voters prosecuted. (What about mail-in ballots? Eh?)

The Chinese national, 19, had registered to vote on Sunday - using his student ID and other documentation to establish residency. He also signed a document attesting to being a US citizen. The student later contacted the city clerk's office and attempted to retract the illegal vote, according to Benson's office - however his ballot had already been processed through the tabulator.

Michigan AG Dana Nessel has also opened an investigation into the matter.

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) called on Benson's office to announce a plan to "prevent similar election fraud in the next week" and "secure our elections against CCP interference," the Epoch Times notes. "The University of Michigan should expel this student for violating our laws and our state’s leaders need to take serious action against the Chinese Communist Party’s attempts to influence our state."