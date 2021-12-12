Chris Wallace Leaves Fox, Joins CNN Streaming

Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace is leaving the network after nearly two decades to "try something new," he announced Sunday.

Wallace suggested he’d be heading to a new venture at the start of his last “Fox News Sunday" episode.

"It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this,” he said. “Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise. “I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride."

Fox News' Chris Wallace: "After 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all of the things I'm interested in." pic.twitter.com/vgMF8Ktdnr — The Recount (@therecount) December 12, 2021

And now we know where.

CHRIS WALLACE JOINS CNN+ Chris Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor for CNN+, the much- anticipated streaming subscription service that will debut in Q1 2022. "I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming. I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape—and finding new ways to tell stories," said Wallace. "As I embark on this adventure, I am honored and delighted to join Jeff Zucker and his great team. I can't wait to get started." Praised as an "equal opportunity inquisitor" by The Boston Globe and "an aggressive journalist," "sharp edged" and "solid" by The Washington Post, Wallace's new show will feature interviews with newsmakers across politics, business, sports and culture. The new weekday show will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, live programming and will be available at launch.

Of course this 'transition' should not be a surprise to anyone who watched Wallace join the debate with Biden against Trump last year.

