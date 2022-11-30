Church Vs Pub On Christmas Day

One in five adults in the United States say they plan to go to church on Christmas Day this year.

Some people however, intend to worship at a very different altar come December 25; according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey, six percent of U.S. adults will be heading to the pub.

Of course, with the survey allowing for multiple responses regarding their plans for the festive period, it is also possible that those choosing to go to their local drinking establishment also plan to go to church - the order of events could prove important, though.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic above, the battle between church and pub is also won by the more holy side in Germany. While less people (11 percent) say they will attend church to celebrate the birth of Christ, only three percent admit to eyeing a trip to the pub.

In the UK, on the other hand, the pull of the boozer is seemingly stronger than that of the church. A solid eleven percent there said they plan to go to the pub, compared to 8 percent opting for the church.