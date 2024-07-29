print-icon
print-icon

CIA Denies Trump Shooter Was Subject Of MKUltra Program

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jul 29, 2024 - 01:40 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The CIA has actually taken time to issue a denial that would be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was part of an infamous agency mind control program.

In the wake of a lack of information on Crooks’ background, and an empty social media footprint, along with a plethora of unanswered questions regarding his whereabouts and activities on the day of the shooting, speculation is now rife that he was some sort of patsy to the forces that want Trump out of the picture.

Many have suggested that Crooks may have been ‘MKUltra‘d’, referring to a mind control experiment conducted by the CIA between 1953 and 1973 wherein the agency used psychoactive drugs and sensory experiments on subjects in an attempt to control their behaviour.

Remarkably, the CIA has responded to the accusations, telling Gizmodo, “These claims are utterly false, absurd, and damaging.”

The statement adds that “The CIA had no relationship whatsoever with Thomas Crooks.”

It further states that “Regarding MKULTRA, the CIA’s program was shut down more than 40 years ago, and declassified information about the program is publicly available on CIA.gov.”

Unfortunately, trust in the intelligence agencies is at such a low that anything they say just makes people believe the exact opposite.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...