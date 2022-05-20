CIA Should Take "Immediate Legal Action" Against Ex-Agents Who Called Hunter Laptop Disinformation: Trump Lawyer

Donald Trump's attorney fired off a letter to the CIA demanding "immediate legal action" against 43 ex-agency employees who signed an October 2020 letter saying the Hunter Biden abandoned laptop story had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation," according to Just the News, which obtained a copy of the letter.

Hunter Biden attends his father Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Reuters)

Hunter's laptop of course contained evidence of extensive international business dealings - including a relationship with a Chinese energy company that paid his company nearly five million dollars. In total the younger Biden took in $11 million from international dealings over the course of five years - most of which occurred while Joe Biden was VP.

And of course, "10 for the big guy."

Trump attorney Timothy Parlatore's letter was addressed to John Hedley, Chairman of the CIA's Prepublication Classification Review Board (PCRB) - which has a responsibility to clear publications such as the October 2020 letter from the former employees.

"Media outlets used this purportedly credible intelligence assessment as a justification to not report on the story. Some polls show that up to 17% of people who voted for President Biden would not have if they knew about the contents of the laptop at the time," reads the letter. "It would not be an exaggeration to say that these former intelligence officials changed the outcome of the election through knowingly flagrant misconduct."

In March, signatory John Sipher bragged about "swinging the election away from Trump," adding "You're welcome." 17 minutes later he suggested the letter merely suggested "Russia and the right wing were exploring and amplifying the story for disinformation purposes."

Nearly four hours later, he called his 'election swinging' tweet "sarcasm."

For those in a sweaty rage over something or other, this is called sarcasm. As if a retired dude on Twitter could swing an election of 300 million ppl over an issue that has nothing to do with said election. People like @RichardGrenell who deny election results will say anything. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) March 28, 2022

Here's what the letter actually says:

It is for all these reasons that we write to say that the arrival on the US political scene [ZH: implying the arrival wasn't organic?] of emails purportedly belonging to Vice President Biden’s son Hunter, much of it related to his time serving on the Board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.

Which is clearly meant to imply that the appearance of the emails themselves looked like a Russian information operation - as in, Russia may have been involved.

"[I]t is beyond apparent not only that the letter did not undergo the mandatory PCRB review but that it further used violative behavior that could have threatened national security and attempted to play upon the nation's trust in its intelligence agencies to support a political talking point," the Trump legal team letter continues, while noting that the infamous letter lacked a mandatory disclaimer making clear that the opinions are those of the author(s), and not those of the CIA or any federal agency.

Parlatore said the missing disclaimer along with the quick publication of the letter shows that the employees did not comply with their legal obligations to the CIA. He said that former employees' actions "is a blatant desecration of the trust placed in the intelligence community by the American people." Parlatore said "immediate legal action" must be taken by the CIA against the 43 employees "who violated their obligations to seek review and approval from the PCRB before releasing their letter." -Just the News

Parlatore concludes; "The CIA must act to preserve its rules and regulations and to restore its reputation, which has been so badly besmirched by these former officials."