CJ Hopkins: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The New Normal Reich

Authored by CJ Hopkins via ConsentFactory.org,

So the German Supreme Court has ruled on my case. Their ruling is that they will not rule on my case. They sent my attorney a letter to that effect. It literally says:

“The constitutional complaint will not be accepted for a ruling. No explanation is provided. This ruling is incontestable.”

So I am now officially a “hate criminal” in Germany. I was already pretty much a “hate criminal” in Germany, but now it’s official. This is Germany’s supreme court. There is no higher court to appeal to.

OK, sure, there’s the European Court of Human Rights, the international court of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, but it doesn’t have the power to enforce its rulings, and the German authorities and courts have made it clear that they couldn’t care less about anyone’s opinion of their paranoid and authoritarian behavior.

So I’ll be going back to Berlin District Court for sentencing.

I was originally acquitted by the Berlin District Court, but the district prosecutor wasn’t happy with that verdict, so the prosecutor appealed to the Berlin Appellate Court, which overturned my acquittal, which prompted me to appeal to the Federal Constitutional Court (i.e., the Bundesverfassungsgericht, Germany’s supreme court) which has now basically told me to go fuck myself, so now I have to go back to the court that acquitted me to be sentenced for the crime I didn’t commit.

I assume that most people reading this column are familiar with my case by now, but, if you’re not, here are a few of my previous columns and some press coverage that will bring you up to speed.

Press coverage:

My columns:

The short version is, back in 2022, I posted two tweets protesting the Covid mask mandates, and I put the cover art of my book, The Rise of the New Normal Reich, in those tweets. The German authorities didn’t appreciate that, so they censored the tweets, banned my book, and prosecuted me for “disseminating propaganda, the contents of which are intended to further the aims of a former National Socialist organization.” I would include an image of the cover of my book, but, if I did, the German police would probably raid my house again and steal my new computer.

However, here’s the cover of an issue of Der Spiegel …

My book cover art is more or less exactly like that, except the swastika on my book is behind a medical-looking mask, instead of a German flag, as on the Spiegel cover.

It goes without saying that the German authorities are not prosecuting Der Spiegel for “disseminating propaganda, the contents of which are intended to further the aims of a former National Socialist organization.”

If you’re wondering why the German supreme court decided not to rule on my case, and why the judges refused to provide any explanation for their decision … well, just imagine if they had been forced to explain, in writing, for the record, why the Spiegel cover is legal, but the cover of my book is a “hate crime.”

That might have been a bit embarrassing, professionally.

I don’t want to antagonize the supreme court, or the Berlin district prosecutor, or any other German authorities, or they’ll send the police to raid my home again, but, if you happen to be a journalist, and you want to ask them to explain the difference between the Spiegel cover and the cover of my book, the judge you want to talk to is Professor Doctor Stephan Harbarth, LL.M. (Yale). He’s the big honcho at the German supreme court, and is the one who was in charge of reviewing my appeal.

And you could also ask Stephan about my second appeal, or constitutional complaint, as they call it here in Germany. That one is regarding the police raid of my home, and the confiscation of my computer, and the German authorities’ attempt to force me to stop distributing my book worldwide. As I noted, they already banned it in Germany.

That appeal, or complaint, is still pending at the supreme court. I’m certain, after he reads this column, the professor will make sure that it receives proper consideration according to the German constitution, and the rule of law, and basic democratic principles, which the Federal Republic of Germany holds in the highest regard.

Oh, and, if you live in Germany, and want to read more about my prosecution, and other adventures with the New Normal authorities, you can buy my book, Fear and Loathing in the New Normal Reich, which was published by Skyhorse Publishing last year. The Germans haven’t banned that one yet.

I imagine they’ll get around to it eventually.