Climate Protester Sets Himself On Fire Before Roger Federer's Last Match

A climate protester set himself on fire Friday just before Roger Federer was set to play his last-ever match at 02 Arena.

NOW - Man sets himself on fire just before Roger Federer is due to play his last ever tennis match.



The man was protesting the use of private jets in the UK.pic.twitter.com/ydRGVD4BR4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 23, 2022

The 20-year-old activist named 'Kai' set his right arm on fire int he middle of the court to protest the use of private jets in the UK. He belongs to 'End UK Private Jets' which claims that 'carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide,' according to the Daily Mail.

The climate change activist interrupted the second set of a men's singles match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Schwartzman. He lit himself on fire and grimaced as the flames licked his arm, but it did not appear to harm him. He rubbed his arm to put the flames out as he sat on the tennis court while security rushed over to grab him, eventually dragging him away. The man has appeared in several videos in the past explaining his hardline stance on climate activism. -Daily Mail

He was dragged off the court by officials.

The stunt, which fell far short of self-immolation, was performed hours before tennis legend Roger Federer was due to play the final match of his legendary career - and comes just one day after tennis icons Rafa Nadel, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray all played with Federer in a doubles match at the tournament.

A video of Kai was posted to Twitter by End UK Private Jets shortly after the stunt, in which he says: "In a few hours time I'm going to go to the Laver Cup tennis tournament and set my arm on fire on the court," adding "People are gonna say stuff like 'this is horrible', people in the stadium are going to be disturbed, and anyone who hears about it is going to be really traumatised, especially if they've had experiences with things like self harm."

"Feelings of anger about this... I think it's right to feel anger about that because it's unjust, people experiencing suffering. Humanity should have a responsibility to stop that sort of s*** happening, no one deserves to experience suffering, especially not young and vulnerable people. If we truly believe that... the way we act like that's true is by stopping the climate emergency as fast as possible."

Here is one of their original videos from a couple months ago (now deleted from youtube). Been following them since the start, absolutely hilarious. pic.twitter.com/OdkOhgASTj — BillGains.eth | Gains Guild (@BiIIGains) September 23, 2022