CNN Admits Less Than One Third Of Voters Want Another Joe Biden Term

A CNN poll has found that only one third of voters in America believe Joe Biden should be reelected, with most Democrats saying they would prefer a different candidate.

Only 32 percent of respondents said they would like to see another Biden term, down from 37 percent in a December poll, with 67 percent saying they believe Biden does not deserve to be reelected.

When it comes to Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents, a majority, 54 percent, said they would prefer a different candidate, with only 44 percent giving approval of Biden as the nominee.

Among voters under the age of 35, Biden is favoured as a candidate by just 26 percent.

CNN host John King noted “this just jumps out at you. 54 per cent of Democrats, 54 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents at this moment in time, watching all the Republican activity around the country, you think they’d rally around their president? They still want someone else.”

The poll also found that 67 percent say Biden does not have the stamina and sharpness to be President, 65 percent saying he does not inspire confidence, 54 percent saying he is not honest or trustworthy, and another 54 percent saying they do not believe Biden cares about them.

The poll also found that Biden’s approval on key issues is abysmally low:

As we highlighted earlier this week, a new Rasmussen poll suggests the indictment of Donald Trump is only helping his presidential aspirations, as Trump surged into a 7 point lead over Biden.

According to Rasmussen, the survey results show that Biden “faces an uphill battle for reelection against either of the two leading Republican candidates.”

The leftist news organisations might have to all do an ABC News and engage in election interference if they want Biden to stand any chance of reelection.

