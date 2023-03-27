print-icon
CNN Blasted After Lecturing People Not To Use "Digital Blackface"

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Mar 27, 2023 - 06:23 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Mass backlash has ensued after a CNN report accused white people of using ‘digital blackface’ by posting memes of black people’s reactions as a way of expressing their feelings about situations.

In the piece, headlined What’s ‘digital blackface?’ And why is it wrong when White people use it, CNN writer John Blake states the following:

Blake argues that such memes and gifs are “radicalized reactions,” and that while black people “get a pass” for using them, white people posting them have “inadvertently perpetuated one of the most insidious forms of contemporary racism.”

Blake goes on to declare that the use of the memes by whitey is a “modern-day repackaging of minstrel shows.”

Yeah… no:

And then the inevitable happened:

Time to call the meme police?

 

