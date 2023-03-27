CNN Blasted After Lecturing People Not To Use "Digital Blackface"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Mass backlash has ensued after a CNN report accused white people of using ‘digital blackface’ by posting memes of black people’s reactions as a way of expressing their feelings about situations.

In the piece, headlined What’s ‘digital blackface?’ And why is it wrong when White people use it, CNN writer John Blake states the following:

"If you're White and you've posted a GIF or meme of a Black person to express a strong emotion, you may be guilty of wearing 'digital blackface,'" writes John Blake | Analysis https://t.co/KlHkWWHq6x — CNN (@CNN) March 26, 2023

Blake argues that such memes and gifs are “radicalized reactions,” and that while black people “get a pass” for using them, white people posting them have “inadvertently perpetuated one of the most insidious forms of contemporary racism.”

Blake goes on to declare that the use of the memes by whitey is a “modern-day repackaging of minstrel shows.”

Yeah… no:

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2023

The modern-day segregationists do everything possible to keep people divided by race, prevent them from having joyful and natural interactions, ban them from appreciating the culture and humor of others, and in general demand that they have as little in common as possible: https://t.co/pMXVCAf2Xr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 26, 2023

CNN boss Chris Licht: I want to make CNN a place of reasonable discussions again.



CNN: Segregate memes!!! https://t.co/pBc4ZRiqU7 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 26, 2023

When the demand for racism radically outstrips the supply https://t.co/CnnB3KfDDv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 26, 2023

CNN is more concerned about digital blackface than they are biological men wearing womanface IRL https://t.co/XRQGpbcWay — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 26, 2023

And then the inevitable happened:

Time to call the meme police?

