CNN Data Analyst Admits Trump On Course To Win Popular Vote

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten suggested Friday that Donald Trump could be on course to win the popular vote on November 5th.

That hasn’t happened for a Republican candidate for 20 years.

If it happens, Trump will almost certainly win the electoral college and the election.

Enten noted that a New York Times/Siena College poll was released last week showing Trump tied with Kamala Harris at 48% in the national popular vote.

“Everyone has been talking about this idea that Trump may win in the Electoral College, but Kamala Harris may win the popular vote, but Trump may finally get his great white whale,” Enten stated.

He added that Wall Street Journal and CNBC polls also have Trump ahead of Harris in the popular vote.

There's a real shot Trump may get his great white whale: winning the popular vote. Polls show the race nationally is basically even as Trump runs far ahead of where he polled in 2016 or 2020.



He'd be the 1st Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years & only 2nd in 36 years. pic.twitter.com/Pp4LJPwUZe — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 25, 2024

“Part of my job is to warn our viewers, on either side of the aisle, of an event that may occur, that they don’t necessarily like, and Donald Trump winning the popular vote could ABSOLUTELY happen,” Enten urged.

He added “You might as well wrap your minds around it now folks if you don’t like Donald Trump,” noting that Democrat supporters heads are currently “exploding.”

The RCP average has Trump in the lead for the popular vote for the first time in his political career by two points.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump LEADS THE POPULAR VOTE for the first time in his political career heading into an election.



Trump trailed by over 2 points at the start of October. pic.twitter.com/WJerjXBjqC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 26, 2024

If he did it, Trump would only be the second Republican in 36 years to win the popular vote.

#NEW 2024 election forecast based on most accurate poll of 2020



Electoral college:

🔴 Trump: 323 🏆

🔵 Harris: 215



Popular vote:

🔴 Trump: 50.7% (+3.1)

🔵 Harris: 47.6%



Battleground margins:

🔵 ME: Harris+2.5

🔵 VA: Harris+1.8

🔵 NH: Harris+0.8

🔴 MN: Trump+1.4

🔴 MI:… pic.twitter.com/xqi3hSWxPU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2024

* * *

