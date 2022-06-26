CNN's Navarro Cites Own Autistic & Special Needs Family Members In Making Case For Abortion

In recent commentary reacting to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, prominent CNN pundit and co-host of The View Ana Navarro "shocked" by bluntly suggesting live on air that some of her own special needs family members, her brother included, should have been... well, we'll let her say it:

"I am not anybody to tell you what you need to do with your life or with your uterus." She then mentioned special needs people in her family, saying, "I have a family with a lot of special needs kids. I have a brother who's 57 and has the mental and motor skills of a one-year-old. And I know what that means financially, emotionally, physically for a family. And I know not all families can do it." She also spoke of her "step-granddaughter who was born with Down syndrome" and her "step-grandson who is very autistic, who has autism..."

Yikes — @ananavarro is talking about her “special needs” family members with Autism and Down's Syndrome to make the case for Abortion.



These people are SICK. pic.twitter.com/BSLprNd9ba — Baby Lives Matter Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 24, 2022

Yes, she really suggested that her family and others could benefit from open access to abortion to prevent their autistic family members, as well as for anyone with slow motor skills, from ever having been born.

Given this precisely echoes the arguments that eugenicists during the time of the Nazi Third Reich made in arguing the "unfit" should be exterminated, Navarro's commentary was met with widespread disgust and horror among pro-life social media users. Many suggested that this is where the 'logic' of abortion advocates actually leads.

But even S.E. Cupp, also a CNN host, who is on record as being 'pro-choice' but has a special needs child - also reacted fiercely. She called out Navarro personally, saying the following:

"You said you have a step-grand daughter with Down’s syndrome, and a ‘step-grandson who is very autistic.’ And that ‘there are mothers and people who are in that society or in that community will tell you they’ve considered suicide because that’s how difficult it is to get help."

Cupp then said: "I have an autistic child. I have never met a parent of an autistic child or any parent of a special needs child who said they’d wished they’d aborted him or her."

In the series of tweets, Cupp stated she remains against Roe being overturned, while stressing she is horrified by what Navarro appears to be advocating: "I have been clear. I don’t want Roe overturned. But don’t even for a second make it about our special needs kids. NOT EVEN ONE SECOND," she tweeted.

Navarro later tried to distance herself from her prior CNN commentary amid huge backlash, saying her words had been "twisted", claiming in a follow-up tweet: "Some have twisted my words. Won’t stop me calling it out: Banning women’s choices, but NOT funding enough aid for kids & adults w/special needs & disabilities, or a safety-net for single moms & poor families, or safe, loving foster care & adoption, isn’t Pro-life. It’s hypocrisy."

S.E. Cupp (left), Ana Navarro (right), via Mediaite

And yet her original words were clear as she personally invoked family members including her disabled brother in extolling the 'virtues' of abortion.