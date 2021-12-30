CNN Lost Another 38% Of Viewers In 2021

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

CNN managed a remarkable feat in 2021. The network, currently reeling from a spate of pedophilia related allegations among its staff, succeeded in losing ANOTHER 38 percent of its viewership.

According to Nielsen data, CNN saw the massive drop in weekday prime-time viewership, while MSNBC saw a 25 percent drop in viewership for the same time slots.

The data shows that on average there are 919,000 Americans watching MSNBC, while only 787,000 are still watching CNN.

At this rate the networks will soon be out of business.

At this point, anyone still watching CNN has to be either completely brainwashed or brain dead. The network is now desperately attempting to corral these zombies into paying for its services with subscriptions.

Howard Stern recently posited the question “who the hell’s gonna pay for CNN+?” noting that “people don’t want CNN. I mean are they outta their minds?”

Fox News also saw a decline of 34 percent, but still has vastly more viewers with an average of 2.3 million during prime time hours.

Network news channels also saw significant declines in viewership, with NBC “Nightly News” registering a 14% decline, and both ABC’s “World News Tonight” and the “CBS Evening News” seeing 12% drops in viewership.

The data also revealed that visits to mainstream media news websites plummeted, with unique visitors to the Washington Post’s website dropping by an staggering 44% between November 2020 and 2021, and the New York Times registering a 34% decline in unique visitors.

While analysts claim the decline is due to President Trump leaving office, one might posit that it has more to do with the torrent of bullshit pouring out the mouths of every anchor and talking head visible on the networks, and practically every ‘journalist’ woefully attempting to disguise their opinions as real news in the Post and the Times.

