CNN Publishes Op-Ed: "Nothing More Frightening Than An Angry White Man"

CNN published a front page op-ed in the aftermath of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict titled, “There’s Nothing More Frightening Today Than an Angry White Man.”

The timing of the article is somewhat awkward given that a black career criminal just ploughed through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five and injuring dozens more, some of them children.

The op-ed, which is written by John Blake, attempts to smear Rittenhouse by lumping him in with QAnon radicals and others who took part in the January 6 raid on the Capitol as well as white supremacists who attended the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville.

In the piece, Blake decries “a vision of White masculinity that allows some White men to feel as if they ‘can rule and brutalize without consequence.’”

“This angry White man has been a major character throughout US history,” Blake writes. “He gave the country slavery, the slaughter of Native Americans, and Jim Crow laws. His anger also helped fuel the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy in Wisconsin, it's worth noting CNN just published this op-ed. pic.twitter.com/lfTdpfwEC7 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 22, 2021

“It’s this angry White man — not the Black or brown man you see approaching on the street at night — who poses the most dangerous threat to democracy in America,” he added.

Blake’s primary example to underscore his point was Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) sharing an anime cartoon in which he kills Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with a sword.

He made no mention of the months and months of violent riots that tore apart U.S. cities last summer and led to the deaths of dozens of people, in addition to property damage in the billions.

According to Breitbart’s Paul Bois, the editorial is clear proof that CNN has gone “full racist.”

A simple check of violent crime statistics when broken down by demographics also demolishes the entire premise of the article.

The culprit behind the SUV massacre being an African-American who may have been motivated by violent anti-white sentiment is also humiliating for Blake and CNN.

