CNN Worries That Trump Assassination Attempts Are Helping Him Politically

A former Obama administration official turned CNN shit talker expressed a concern Sunday that all these pesky failed attempts to assassinate Donald Trump are helping him politically.

Juliette Kayyem, a former Department of Homeland Security official under Obama, labelled the situation a “problem” and “unfortunate” because it is making Trump more popular.

“I really don’t care what you feel about him, or Harris,” Kayyem said referring to Trump, adding “I mean, this is, this is the expectation that he will be safe.”

Kayyem continued, “And the reason why this is, you know, in some ways, you know, you said how close the election is, the problem is this is a safety issue that is being thrown into a very intense political environment in which the very fact of an assassination, a constitutional moment, because it’s, it could have impacted voters, will be used for political purposes.”

“And that, to me, is, is just as not as a, you know, exceptionally unfortunate, because whatever your beliefs are, we do deserve to have campaigns that are not part that where violence isn’t being used as either a sword or a shield,” she added.

CNN's Juliette Kayyem laments this second Trump assassination attempt "could have impacted voters" and "will be used for political purposes" and that's "exceptionally unfortunate" pic.twitter.com/ymJKE3VbUZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2024

How unfortunate that Trump keeps dodging bullets fired by radicalised deranged leftists and then… talking about it!

“It sucks that guy guy was almost killed again, now he will benefit from it” is WILD — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) September 16, 2024

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer expressed the same concern that Trump is using the assassination attempts “as a way to rile up his base.”

Wolf Blitzer: "The Trump campaign is seizing on this apparent assassination attempt as a way to rile up his base."



Or, ya know, we're a little angry that people keep trying to MURDER President Trump. pic.twitter.com/Xv540CXgqT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2024

So, the only reason why CNN Democrats believe attempting to murder a political rival is bad appears to be because it could help them in the polls.

Democrats on CNN are just evil people — Abri (@abriNotMe77) September 16, 2024

It’s good to see they have their priorities straight.

Another attempt on his life and @juliettekayyem is upset that he might get some sympathy votes. They'll probably try to charge him with election interference for not just letting them kill him. — Jeff Blakley (@JeffBlakley2) September 16, 2024

The media reaction to this second attempt to shoot Trump to death is just incredible.

In a disgusting yet unsurprising move, the Washington Post is blaming the attempted assassination by a deranged individual parroting Kamala’s dangerous talking points on President Trump. https://t.co/Bm8r9TqlYa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2024

They’re actually running with the narrative that it is Trump’s OWN FAULT that a blue haired Harris supporter hid in a bush with an AK47 and tried to shoot him in the head.

Harris Campaign Co-Chair Chris Coons blames the assassination attempt on President Trump's "rhetoric."



When they show you who they are... pic.twitter.com/EYtvrsKVLI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2024

It’s absolutely fascinating, and hideously disgusting at the same time.

"Stop making us trying to murder you" explained NBC News. https://t.co/3BZ2qGVqeg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2024

Their followers, the people listening to their incessant 24 hour ‘Trump is Hitler’ loop, are literally trying to murder him, yet somehow Trump is the one who needs to tone it down.

JUST IN: MSNBC’s Alex Witt argues that the Trump campaign needs to tone down the rhetoric following Donald Trump’s involvement in another incident against him.



Her guest, Elise Jordan, argues that she hopes Trump will turn this into a ‘unity moment,’ but fears he won’t. pic.twitter.com/sWbEwwXEX2 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 15, 2024

I like my version…a bit more direct pic.twitter.com/J87prJXbmA — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) September 16, 2024

It’s the equivalent of saying “she got raped because her skirt was too short.”

Lets check where we are now on the leftist news cycle:

The press immediately acknowledging the assassination attempt in order to blame the victim is a sure sign that we are only about one or two news cycles away from the media openly saying that presidential assassinations are a good thing.



Let us consult the chart once again: https://t.co/4cghiudEpo pic.twitter.com/l2O1UPTUQ8 — Vagrant of Rhodes 🗡️🕯️ (@vagrantwires) September 16, 2024

pic.twitter.com/ANm5hMTtLZ — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 16, 2024

You see, it’s ALL Trump’s fault. These shooters just have unclear political ideologies.

It’s not like this latest nutcase just parroted the exact same phrases as the Democrat controlled leftist media while cosplaying as some sort of NGO official coordinating a Ukraine war effort response… is it?

