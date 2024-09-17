print-icon
print-icon

CNN Worries That Trump Assassination Attempts Are Helping Him Politically

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024 - 05:05 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A former Obama administration official turned CNN shit talker expressed a concern Sunday that all these pesky failed attempts to assassinate Donald Trump are helping him politically.

Yes, really.

Juliette Kayyem, a former Department of Homeland Security official under Obama, labelled the situation a “problem” and “unfortunate” because it is making Trump more popular.

“I really don’t care what you feel about him, or Harris,” Kayyem said referring to Trump, adding “I mean, this is, this is the expectation that he will be safe.”

Kayyem continued, “And the reason why this is, you know, in some ways, you know, you said how close the election is, the problem is this is a safety issue that is being thrown into a very intense political environment in which the very fact of an assassination, a constitutional moment, because it’s, it could have impacted voters, will be used for political purposes.”

“And that, to me, is, is just as not as a, you know, exceptionally unfortunate, because whatever your beliefs are, we do deserve to have campaigns that are not part that where violence isn’t being used as either a sword or a shield,” she added.

Watch:

How unfortunate that Trump keeps dodging bullets fired by radicalised deranged leftists and then… talking about it!

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer expressed the same concern that Trump is using the assassination attempts “as a way to rile up his base.”

So, the only reason why CNN Democrats believe attempting to murder a political rival is bad appears to be because it could help them in the polls.

It’s good to see they have their priorities straight.

The media reaction to this second attempt to shoot Trump to death is just incredible.

They’re actually running with the narrative that it is Trump’s OWN FAULT that a blue haired Harris supporter hid in a bush with an AK47 and tried to shoot him in the head.

It’s absolutely fascinating, and hideously disgusting at the same time.

Their followers, the people listening to their incessant 24 hour ‘Trump is Hitler’ loop, are literally trying to murder him, yet somehow Trump is the one who needs to tone it down.

It’s the equivalent of saying “she got raped because her skirt was too short.”

Lets check where we are now on the leftist news cycle:

You see, it’s ALL Trump’s fault. These shooters just have unclear political ideologies.

It’s not like this latest nutcase just parroted the exact same phrases as the Democrat controlled leftist media while cosplaying as some sort of NGO official coordinating a Ukraine war effort response… is it?

Oh.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...