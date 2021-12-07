CNN's Don Lemon Allegedly Tipped Off Jussie Smollett During Police Investigation

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Days after CNN fired Chris Cuomo for abusing his position to help feed information to his sex pest accused brother, it appears that another host, Don Lemon, could become the centre of another journalistic ethics scandal.

Reports indicate that Lemon was pinpointed by Empire star Jussie Smollett who claimed in court that he received texts from the CNN host warning him that police believed Smollett had faked his own attack in February 2019.

Smollett was indicted by a grand jury for staging a racist violent attack on himself and blaming it on Trump supporters.

Witnesses inside the courtroom revealed the details of the testimony:

Smollett testified during investigation he got a text from Don Lemon — saying CPD didn’t believe him



(smollett talking fast here before an objection. Not verbatim.) — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 6, 2021

He also says he declined to give his phone to CPD in part because earlier he'd gotten a text from Don Lemon "saying he’d gotten a text from CPD saying they don’t believe me."



objections, then a sidebar. — Megan Crepeau (@crepeau) December 6, 2021

The Daily Mail reports that the details about Lemon were stricken from the record, writing “Testifying in court on Monday, Smollett, 39, claimed he had been in contact with CNN’s Don Lemon during the early stages of the CPD investigation.”

The report adds that “In a remark that was presented and then struck from the record, he said things began to seem off when he received a text message from Lemon claiming the Chicago police had reached out to him to say they didn’t believe Smollett. “

Don Lemon discussed the case Monday night on his show with CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez (he who uttered the infamous line “fiery but mostly peaceful protests”) but both failed to mention that Lemon’s own name had been brought up by Smollett during the hearing.

The defense has taken Smollett through nearly every single one of the prosecution’s major points in this case. He’s refuted them at almost every turn and maintained his innocence throughout. Now, it’s the prosecution’s time for cross examination. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) December 6, 2021

Are there any CNN hosts NOT using their sources to secretly help criminals cover up their scandals? https://t.co/prCrwrXB3T — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) December 6, 2021

CNN gonna need 2 need anchors… https://t.co/Mq263O0wfJ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 6, 2021

Lemon is already under scrutiny owing to accusations that he sexually assaulted a man in 2018 in a bar in Long Island.

Dustin Hice claims Lemon “vigorously” rubbed his genitalia, then shoved his hand into Hice’s face, while asking if he liked “p***y or d**k.”

Speaking to Fox News, Hice said that CNN was “a predator protecting machine,” adding “They’re a network rife with predators and perverts.”

Referring to Chris Cuomo’s firing, Hice added “Lemon will have to testify under oath in the near future, but it’s good to see that there’s finally some accountability happening.”

Hice also noted that he has turned down settlement officers, stating “They’ve tried to grind me down, they’ve attempted to intimidate witnesses in my case, they’ve released confidential information about me in attempt to doxx me. They are complicit. This is who they are.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

As far as Cuomo goes, he has decided to attempt to take CNN down with him, suing the network for breach of contract over $18-20 million in lost earnings, and claiming that CNN head Jeff Zucker was completely aware of the information that Cuomo gave his brother, the former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, regarding his sexual harassment allegations.

CNN responded in a written statement that Cuomo “has made a number of accusations that are patently false,” adding “This reinforces why he was terminated for violating our standards and practices, as well as his lack of candor.”

As Joe Rogan has noted, these propagandists may finally be getting their comeuppance after years of agenda driven bile they have woefully attempted to disguise as legitimate news content.

