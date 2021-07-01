CNN's Jim Acosta Booed While Heckling Trump During Texas Border Visit

Jim Acosta just can't quit Donald Trump, as the CNN's post-election ratings continue to spiral into oblivion.

While on a Wednesday visit to the southern US border with Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Acosta shouted "Will you apologize about Jan. 6?" to the former president, after Trump concluded a speech near a section of border wall.

"No!" shot back several people in the crowd, which began booing at the former White House correspondent who's now a weekend anchor, according to The Hill.

Acosta took to Twitter to complain:

At border event with Trump and Abbott I asked Trump if he’s going to apologize for January 6. He did not respond. Crowd of mostly GOP members and staff booed. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 30, 2021

Watch:

.@Acosta gets booed by GOP congressional members after shouting to Trump if he will apologize for January 6th at the conclusion of his speech by the border wall. pic.twitter.com/eJtVIc8gIs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2021

Trump was in Texas to decry the 'sick' state of America, saying: "We have a sick country in many ways. It's sick in elections, and it's sick in the border. And if you don't have good elections, and if you don't have a strong border, you don't have a country."

Present at the event were members of the Republican Study Committee, including Chairman Jim Banks, who said in a statement: "President Trump spent four years fixing the border. But the Biden administration broke it again, and we are now experiencing the worst border crisis in our history."

Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) a hardcore Trump supporter, Acosta regularly sparred with the former president and members of his press staff during his four years in the White House. Over the weekend, Rep.(R-Ala.) a hardcore Trump supporter, refused an interview with Acosta, saying he did not trust the newsman to report on him fair or accurately. -The Hill

"I do not do interviews with CNN because I do not trust CNN to be honorable or truthful," Brooks told Acosta. "You guys will lie through your teeth any chance you get."