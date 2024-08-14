Colbert's Own Audience Laughs At Him Seriously Stating CNN Is "Objective"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

There was an awkward but amusing moment when Stephen Colbert seriously stated that CNN was “objective” and “just reports the news as it is,” prompting his own audience to laugh hysterically at the notion when they weren’t supposed to.

The incident occurred during Colbert’s interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who has repeatedly betrayed her anti-Trump bias, including infamously during a town hall event she hosted with Trump last year.

Collins claimed Trump was on the back foot because he didn’t know how to “go after” Kamala Harris due to her being a non-white woman.

“It’s kind of been this moment where he has not been able to coalesce behind a single attack line,” asserted Collins.

NEW: Audience starts cracking up after a serious Stephen Colbert tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that CNN “just reports the news as it is.”



Remarkable.



Colbert: “I know you guys are objective over [at CNN], you just report the news as it is.”



Audience: *Laughs hysterically*… pic.twitter.com/9R8iv2UXeN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

Colbert responded: “I know you guys are objective over there, that you just report the news as it is,” to which his audience reacted by laughing.

A surprised Collins responded, “Was that supposed to be a laugh line?”

“It wasn’t supposed to be but ah, I guess it is,” said Colbert.

Whoops.

How revealing that Colbert’s own virulently NPC audience even knows instinctively that claiming CNN is “objective” is utterly hilarious.

“Lmaooo, the public knows,” commented Elon Musk.

