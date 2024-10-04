"Coming To Your Community": Biden-Harris' Open Borders Transforms America Into Terrorist Playground

President Joe Biden and "border czar" Vice President Kamala Harris' disastrous open-border policies have rolled out the red carpet to at least 1.7 million illegal aliens deemed 'potential national security threats' into the country. This comes as Venezuelan prison gangs wreak havoc across the nation. Just two weeks ago, a former senior Border Patrol official testified before Congress, exposing the Biden-Harris administration for covering up a surge in suspected terrorists crossing the southern border.

The report, "The Biden-Harris Border Crisis: At Least 1.7 Million Potential National Security Threats," was published by the US House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary and Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement on Thursday. It highlights the national security risks posed by open borders.

🚨🚨🚨 #BREAKING: KAMALA HARRIS HAS LET AT LEAST 1.7 MILLION POTENTIAL NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS CROSS THE BORDER.



Read our latest report on the chaos and potential TERRORISTS coming to your community: https://t.co/zMAlTxabpT pic.twitter.com/fxiVZyHkfX — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 3, 2024

Here are the most critical points in the report:

Since January 2021, approximately 7.6 million illegal aliens have entered the US, including 1.9 million "gotaways."

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, US Customs and Border Protection has encountered more than 1.7 million special interest aliens—meaning aliens from 26 countries that DHS has determined pose the greatest national security and counterintelligence threats to the United States . The special interest countries include Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran , Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Syria, and Turkey

At least 382 individuals encountered at the border are on the US terrorist watchlist, with 100 of these encounters happening in fiscal year 2024 alone. Among these individuals, at least 99 were released into US communities by DHS.

The report stresses the growing threat from "special interest aliens" (from countries considered national security risks) and the lack of adequate vetting.

The case of Mohammad Kharwin, an Afghan national on the terrorist watchlist, is presented as an example of the administration's failure to secure the border. Despite being identified as a potential threat, Kharwin was released into the US multiple times.

"In a similar effort to hide the dangerous consequences of its open-borders policies, for months the Biden-Harris Administration delayed briefing the Committee and Subcommittee about Mohammad Kharwin, an illegal alien from Afghanistan on the terrorist watchlist," the report noted.

After all, why would the Biden-Harris administration even allow the public to know their open border policies transformed parts of the nation into 'terrorist playgrounds'? That in itself would produce optically displeasing headlines for the globalists in the White House who push nation-killing open borders.

The report warned the Biden-Harris admin has been actively "attempting to cover up the national security nightmare created by the open southwest border."

Two weeks ago, at a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing titled "A Country Without Borders: How Biden-Harris' Open-Borders Policies Have Undermined Our Safety and Security," former San Diego Sector Border Patrol Chief Aaron Heitke said the Biden-Harris administration muzzled him in an attempt to warn the nation about disastrous open borders.

"I was told I could not release any information on this increase in SIAs or mention any of the arrests," Heitke testified, adding, "The administration was trying to convince the public there was no threat at the border."

The bombshell testimony from Heitke, and now the report about Border Czar Kamala Harris rolling out the red carpet to 1.7 million illegal aliens deemed national security threats...

👀 Retired Border Patrol sector Chief Heitke testified in front of @HomelandGOP @HomelandDems that he was directed not to release any information on the increase in “significant interest” migrants, “These are aliens with significant ties to terrorism…”



He says the San Diego… pic.twitter.com/Iaw2JltkcI — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 19, 2024

... comes as the US Army warned in a leaked document that 5,000 members of the Venezuelan prision gang, Tren de Aragua, many of them armed, are running amok across the nation.

At the center of this border invasion are non-profit groups receiving federal grant money. This is the funding network; thank the US taxpayers.

On Thursday, Fox News reported that Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. introduced a bill to kill federal monies for these non-profits.

"NGOs and non-profits serve as the foot soldiers for the Biden-Harris administration's mass-migration policies by helping illegal aliens cross the border and stay here for years after illegally," Gaetz wrote in a statement to Fox News, adding, "My legislation, the BARRIER Act, will strip these organizations of their federal funding, which can be used to assist those who break federal law."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and America First Legal discussed on X that Biden-Harris facilitated the illegal alien invasion as a way to "flip all swing states, shifting the whole country to permanent one-party rule, just like what happened to California after the 1986 amnesty."

‼️Exactly. 💯



Not only have they pledged to abolish the filibuster and pass legislation making illegal aliens into voting citizens, but they are ALREADY placing them on a fast-track to citizenship.



Here’s how 🧵: https://t.co/cBoneXfSgm — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) October 4, 2024

For everyone in the US Southeast who found out yesterday that the Biden-Harris administration drained FEMA funds to support illegal aliens, take note: Democrats are more than willing to risk national security and put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens to maintain the Deep State's power in Washington. Hence why the Cheney family now supports Marxist Harris.