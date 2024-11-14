'Company' Offers To Cryogenically Freeze Leftists For Four Years

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In an hilarious parody ad that is going viral, a fictional company called ‘Don’t Cry Cryo’ is offering to cryogenically freeze panicking leftists who can’t cope with president Trump’s election victory and wake them up after it’s all over.

The AI created ad, produced by Newzy, asks “are you distraught by the recent presidential election?” and offers to help, announcing “our expert team of cryogenic care providers can cryogenically freeze you until the Trump presidency is over.”

“No more crying, no more anxiety attacks, just blissful sleep until Trump is gone,” the ad further promises,” adding “it will be like his presidency never even happened.”

They even offer a JD Vance add on package!

There are more twists and turns in the ad, but we won’t give it all away.

Enjoy!

Lets send this supernova.

Super Bowl ad winner 😂 — 💪Make Men Again💪 (@southofcolumbia) November 14, 2024

And give Newzy a follow, they deserve it for this!

All of Hollywood and the media should be mandate to enroll in this. — Bjl (@Bjl1044341) November 14, 2024

You legitimately won the internet today! Epic. — Lying Liars Lying (@LyingLiars96) November 14, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.