"Completely Fabricated Persona": Doug Emhoff Alleged Assault Victim Speaks

The woman who says Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff assaulted her has spoken out, telling the Daily Mail that the second gentleman slapped her so hard she spun around at a celebrity event in France.

Emhoff allegedly struck the woman, referred to as "Jane," in the face while waiting in a valet line after a 2012 Cannes Film Festival event, because Emhoff thought she was flirting with a valet.

"What's frightening for a woman that's been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed," said the woman, a successful New York attorney.

"He's being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking"

The bombshell allegations, which followed DailyMail.com's revelation in August that Emhoff cheated on his first wife with his daughter's nanny Najen Naylor, received little or no coverage from politically center-left major news outlets. Emhoff admitted the affair in a statement in August but his spokesman gave only a short denial of the alleged violence to a politics news site a day after we exclusively reported the slap allegation. -Daily Mail

Emhoff, through a spokesperson, told Semafor that the report is "untrue," and "any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false."

Jane is disgusted.

"Every time I see Doug on TV portraying the persona of a perfect spouse and non-toxic man, I wonder if Najen is watching too and feeling as disgusted as I am," she told the Mail, adding that Emhoff "slapped me so hard I spun around," and that he once told her that his mistress accused him of causing her to miscarry their child.

According to Jane, "I was living in New York, and Doug was living in Los Angeles," adding "I met him on Match.com."

"After work one night I met him for drinks at a hotel near Times Square."

Jane says Emhoff's odd behavior began immediately when he invited his son Cole to join them around an hour into their first date in March 2012.

"It was an odd request for a first date, but I also felt bad that his son was walking around the city waiting for his dad to finish his Match.com date. So I agreed. In retrospect, it should have been a red flag."

According to Jane, their relationship consisted of "an intense few months," during which Emhoff discussed marriage and children after just a few weeks.

"He flew me to Los Angeles in April [2012]. I stayed in his home for a week. The entire time, he was alluding to marriage and having children with me," she told the Mail.

"He was totally love-bombing me. He grabbed me round the stomach and talked about wanting more babies."

Less than a month into her relationship, she got a lucrative job offer in the UK - which Emhoff implied he was willing to leave his family behind and join her for.

"He was really pushing me to pursue it, and he seemed like he was willing to come with me to London," she said. "He was ready to uproot, even though he had a family, and he had a child still in junior high school."

Emhoff has been previously dubbed by Democrats as a 'wife guy' and a 'mensch', a Yiddish term for an honorable, kind man. 'He's being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking,' Jane said A copy of Jane and Emhoff's itinerary shared with DailyMail.com shows a layover flight from Newark, New Jersey to Nice, France on May 22, 2012 Emhoff's first wife and mother of his two kids, Kerstin, had filed to end their marriage three years earlier in June 2009, after splitting with him the month before, according to LA court documents. -Daily Mail

Jane said Emhoff seemed conflicted, however, about his ex. According to the report:

"We were in Santa Monica. He was driving his fancy car. And so I just straight out asked him: 'I feel like you're on the back foot in the divorce, like you're trying to make up for something?"

"All I did was ask him one question, and he told me the whole story. Without skipping a beat, and staring straight ahead at the road, he tells me he had an affair with his daughter's teacher and that subsequently she claimed that she was pregnant. He's telling me this very casually like it's no big deal.

"'He yelled at her. He never said he hit her, but he said he got really angry with her, and she subsequently claimed that whatever he did caused her to lose the pregnancy. "He said she got a lawyer and was threatening litigation. I was flabbergasted. And I was taken aback by how matter of fact he could talk about it. "He tried to minimize it. He said there was no proof that the woman had become pregnant. He tried to make it seem like she was scamming him. "To be honest, I wanted to believe him at the time, because by all appearances this was turning into a serious relationship."

According to LAPD records obtained by the Daily Mail, police were called to the house where Naylor was living for a "priority level three" (life threatening emergency) when she was allegedly pregnant in 2009. Jane says he settled with Naylor for around $80,000 and had her sign an NDA.