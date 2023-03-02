"Comply Promptly": House Judiciary, Intel Committees Send Demand Letters To Officials Who Discredited Hunter Biden Story

Two House Committees investigating Biden family malarkey have sent demand letters to 29 Central Intelligence officials who discredited the Hunter Biden laptop story, and have yet to respond to previously requested interviews.

Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Mike Turner, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, reiterated their requests for testimony, and asked that the officials "comply promptly," the Daily Caller reports.

"The Committee on the Judiciary and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence are conducting oversight of federal law-enforcement and intelligence matters within our respective jurisdictions. The Judiciary Committee made a prior request to you for documents and information about the public statement you signed in October 2020 that falsely implied the New York Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden was the product of Russian disinformation," read the letters.

Both The Washington Post and The New York Times noted the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop in March 2022, more than one year after the Daily Caller News Foundation first verified it. Recent reporting by the Daily Caller and other outlets has highlighted the Biden family’s extensive dealings with Chinese companies, including a presentation Hunter Biden gave promoting American shale and natural gas to Chinese businessmen. -Daily Caller

"This request, to include a request for a transcribed interview before the Committees, remains outstanding. These documents and your testimony are necessary to further our oversight. As we begin the 118th Congress, we write again to reiterate our outstanding request and ask that you immediately comply in full," read the letters.

"You have been on notice about our oversight request—and aware the request is outstanding—for months. For your convenience, we have attached the letter from the Judiciary Committee dated April 6, 2022. To date, you have not complied with this request. Accordingly, we reiterate our requests and ask that you comply promptly."

The letters were sent to:

Nada Bakos

David B. Buckley

David Cariens

Janice Cariens

Peter Corsell

Brett Davis

Glenn Gerstell

Steven L. Hall

Kent Harrington

Don Hepburn

Timothy D. Kilbourn

Andrew Liepman

Ronald Marks

Jonna Hiestand Mendez

John Moseman

Emile Nakhleh

Gerald A. O’Shea

David Priess

Pamela Purcilly

Chris Savos

John Sipher

Stephen Slick

Cynthia Strand

Greg Tarbell

David Terry

Gregory Treverton

John D. Tullius

David A. Vanell

Winston Wiley

According to former Biden family business partner Tony Bobulinski, Joe Biden was "plainly familiar" with his brother James' and son Hunter's business dealings with a CCP-linked Chinese energy company.