Concern About Civil Rights Wanes In The US

After concern about civil rights peaked in the United States in early 2021, Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports that the share of respondents identifying it as an important issue for the country quickly dropped again - back to 2019 levels as of Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. This is according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Throughout 2020, civil rights took center stage in U.S. political discourse after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in May triggered mass protests and a politicized re-awakening on racial injustice in the country.

The second anniversary of George Floyd's death was last week, May 25, 2022.

As of Q2 2021, 32 percent of respondents still named civil rights as an important issue for the United States. Higher ranked issues at that time were the economic situation, unemployment, health and social security (at 43-45 percent as the Delta variant intensified concern about Covid-19 once more) as well as inflation (35 percent) and crime (33 percent).

By Q1 of 2022, concern about civil rights was additionally overtaken by concern about climate and the environment as well as concern about education, immigration, poverty and housing, delegating its importance back to an also-ran.