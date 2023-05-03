Confirmed: Jeffrey Epstein’s History As An FBI Source

Authored by Techno Fog via The Reactionary (subscribe here),

Back in 2007, the Department of Justice gave Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal that deferred prosecuting Epstein for federal offenses – including the interstate sex trafficking of minors and recruiting minors to engage in commercial sex acts – in exchange for Epstein pleading guilty to Florida state-level solicitation of prostitution and procurement charges.

The deal was shocking in both its timing and scope. It was made before the FBI had interviewed all of Epstein’s victims and before the FBI had seized Epstein’s computers.

It immunized Epstein’s known and unknown co-conspirators who were credibly accused of trafficking and abusing minors, a rare and troubling agreement you will not find in any other federal non-prosecution agreement:

“if Epstein successfully fulfills all of the terms and conditions of this agreement, the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to Sarah Kellen, Adriana Ross, Lesley Groff, or Nadia Marcinkova.”

And it implicated both the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida (Alex Acosta) and Main Justice in Washington, D.C., which approved of the plea deal, delayed the grand jury, and stopped victims from being notified of the agreement in violation of federal law.

After that unique and disturbing deal was reached, questions began to surface regarding Epstein’s relationship with the FBI and US intelligence. These questions only became more prominent the more we learned of Epstein’s shady financial dealings and of his relationships with powerful friends and associates in politics, intelligence, business, education, and finance, including: President Bill Clinton, former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak, former CIA Director William Burns, Bill Gates, and former Obama White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler.

Adding to the intrigue were the words of Alex Acosta, the then-US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida who gave Epstein his non-prosecution agreement. According to the Daily Beast:

Acosta cut the non-prosecution deal with one of Epstein’s attorneys because he had “been told” to back off, that Epstein was above his pay grade. “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”

Then we discovered (in 2018) that Epstein had been informing the FBI way back in 2008, after his plea deal with the DOJ had been signed.1 In the FBI’s words: “Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon.”

That raised a red flag, and caused us to suspect that Epstein’s relationship with the FBI went back further than 2008. So we demanded all of Epstein interviews from the FBI. The FBI didn’t deny these records existed; instead, it hid behind the FOIA law enforcement exemption.

Good news – we have defeated that exemption, at least partially. In doing so, we have uncovered records concerning Epstein’s history as a source for the FBI. And it dates back before his 2007 plea deal.

Subscribers can read the rest here...