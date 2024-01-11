Congress Takes Step To Hold Hunter Biden In Contempt

By Zachary Stieber of Epoch Times

Members of Congress on Jan. 10 approved a report and resolution that recommends holding President Joe Biden’s son in contempt.

A U.S. House of Representatives panel voted approve the report and resolution, which says that Hunter Biden, 53, violated federal law by refusing to appear for a deposition behind closed doors.

The vote was along party lines. No Republicans voted no and no Democrats voted yes. Republicans currently control the lower chamber, so have more members on each panel. The full House is set to take up the matter at some point in the future.

Mr. Biden declined to sit for a transcribed interview in December 2023, insisting he would only answer questions in public.

Federal law states that when people who are subpoenaed by Congress refuse to testify or provide requested documents, Congress shall refer the matter to U.S. prosecutors. The people who defy congressional subpoenas can land a prison term of one to 12 months and a fine or $1,000.

Two former advisers to ex-President Donald Trump have been convicted by juries of violating the law for refusing to comply with subpoenas.

The House Judiciary Committee voted to approve the report. The House Oversight Committee was also scheduled to hold a vote, but lawmakers were still marking its report and resolution up more than six hours after its markup started.

Markups involve discussing proposed legislation, proposing amendments, and voting on amendments.

Mr. Biden “blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said earlier on Wednesday.

“What we’re doing here today is showing the country that Hunter will not receive special treatment due to his last name. It’s very, very simple. And he will be held to the same standard that every other American citizen would be expected to do,” added Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.).

Democrats spent much of the hearings talking about President Trump. Some said they supported Mr. Biden refusing to testify in private, pointing to comments Mr. Comer made that invited witnesses to choose whether to testify in public or private.

Mr. Comer said the votes were about the subpoena and that Mr. Biden could speak in a public hearing after testifying behind closed doors.

Mr. Biden made a surprise appearance during one of the hearings, sitting briefly with his lawyers before departing.

Republicans are seeking to speak to Mr. Biden regarding his business dealings and his father’s involvement with them. They’ve obtained evidence showing bank transfers between one of Mr. Biden’s companies and the president, among other records.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked by Kevin Morris, left, and Abbe Lowell, right, departs a House Oversight Committee meeting in Washington on Jan. 10, 2024.

“Our investigation has produced significant evidence suggesting President Biden knew of, participated in, and benefited from his family’s cashing in on the Biden name,” Mr. Comer said.

Mr. Biden told reporters in late 2023 that “my father was not financially involved in my business.” He sat in on part of one of the hearings on Wednesday, but did not attempt to speak.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this week that Mr. Biden makes his own choices.

“We don’t have anything else to share beyond that,“ she said. ”He’s a private citizen, and he makes his own decisions.”

She declined to say whether President Biden spoke with his son before or after his appearance in Congress.

Mr. Biden’s appearance sparked anger.

“You are the epitome of white privilege, coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) told Mr. Biden. “What are you afraid of?”