Congressman: "Tyranny" Is Coming "Right Into Everyone's Living Room Very Very Shortly"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

GOP Pennsylvania Representative Scott Perry warned Sunday that everyday Americans should now plan for “tyranny” to enter their homes in the form of federal agents if they refuse to play nice with the authorities.

Perry, the House Freedom Caucus chair, revealed how the FBI recently seized his phone, just hours after the feds raided President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago complex.

“A day after the raid on the president’s home FBI agents showed up when I was traveling with my family, my wife and our two small children, my in-laws, extended family,” Perry stated in an appearance on Fox News.

The Congressman related how the feds “showed up and demanded my cell phone they said they were going to image it they were not going to search it and and then they eventually did return it.”

Perry, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, further declared to “have always supported law enforcement. I always have, we have revered the FBI, but this is an abuse of power.”

“There’s been no accountability,” Perry continued, explaining that “James Comey, the director of the FBI used classified information improperly to get a second special counsel, no, no, no accountability for that.”

“Whether it’s John Eastman, whether it’s Scott Perry, whether it’s President Trump, and with passing a bill that will pay for hiring of 87,000 IRS agents, tyranny is going to come right into everyone’s living room very, very shortly,” Perry proclaimed.

While the 87,000 figure is disputed, the Senate last week approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for “enforcement”.

“This is about intimidating anyone who refuses to bend the knee to the narrative,” the Congressman further warned. “This is an abuse of power,” Perry claimed, “and of course they’re using these taxes tactics to intimidate people to coerce people.”

Referring to Hillary Clinton, Perry said “People that BleachBit their their phones and hit him with hammers, smash them with hammers and those types of things have something to hide. People that keep the same phone a year and a half after the election aren’t worried about what’s on their phone, and so that’s me, but apparently they want to destroy me politically.”

“Anybody that doesn’t bend the knee, that isn’t intimidated, that isn’t parroting the narrative is now subject to these kind of third world Banana Republic tactics politically,” Perry stressed.

Elsewhere during the interview, Perry told viewers that “It should be pretty apparent to anybody that’s been alive for the past 5 years that the Biden family is completely compromised by the Communist Party of China.”

* * *

