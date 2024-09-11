Conservative Billionaire Wants To 'Crush' Leftist Media

Authored by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov via Headline USA,

Leonard Leo, a conservative billionaire activist who was responsible for the driving force behind the conservative movement to reshape the American legal system, recently started a $1 billion campaign to “crush liberal dominance” in American corporations, mass media and the entertainment industry.

Leonard Leo / PHOTO via @RealDreamz2020 (Twitter)

Leo, who became famous for helping to make the Supreme Court conservative during Donald Trump’s first presidential term, said his non-profit group, the Marble Freedom Trust, is prepared to make the government and the private sectors conservative.

“We need to crush liberal dominance where it’s most insidious, so we’ll direct resources to build talent and capital formation pipelines in the areas of news and entertainment, where leftwing extremism is most evident,” Leo told the Financial Times.

According to him, the company would achieve this by helping anti-woke organizations.

“Expect us to increase support for organizations that call out companies and financial institutions that bend to the woke mind virus spread by regulators and NGOs so that they have to pay the price for putting extreme leftwing ideology ahead of consumers,” Leo said.

Trending Politics reported that Leo is a prominent conservative figure in American politics primarily known for reshaping the American legal system.

Leo, a lawyer and political consultant with deep ties to conservative activism, particularly in the judicial nomination process, was crucial in recommending and advancing conservative judges for federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. The news source added that he did this through his work with the Federalist Society, a well-known legal organization that promotes originalism and textualism in judicial interpretation.

He told the Financial Times that his goal was to discover “very leveraged, impactful ways of reintroducing limited constitutional government and a civil society premised on freedom and personal responsibility and the virtues of Western civilization.”

The $1 billion operation now supports the conservative agenda against private institutions, challenging diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, climate and social considerations in investments and the “debanking” of conservative customers. According to Leo, this also extends to the public sector.

He stated that Leo plans to invest in a local media company in the U.S. over the next year, though he hasn’t yet chosen which one.