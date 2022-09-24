Conservative Group Asks IRS To Deny Tax Exemptions To Zuckerberg For 2020 Election Grants

Authored by Steven Kovac via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Mark Zuckerberg speaks in New York City on Oct. 25, 2019. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A conservative activist group has filed a complaint with the IRS asking the agency to deny personal tax exemptions for Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan arising from the couple’s funding of grant programs to help municipalities pay for the 2020 general election.

In a second complaint, the Center to Renew America (CRA) requested the removal of tax exemptions for three Zuckerberg-supported non-profits: the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), and the National Vote at Home Institute (NVAHI).

The complaints allege that the Zuckerbergs and the three organizations pumped almost $500 million into the 2020 election process in an effort to influence the outcome in favor of candidate Joe Biden and other Democrats.

CTCL alone distributed nearly $350 million in grants to local election departments with a stated mission of helping them conduct safe elections during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A woman holding her ballot walks past a Vote by Mail Drop Box for the 2020 U.S. Elections in Monterey Park, Calif., on Oct. 5, 2020. (Frederic Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

“Mark Zuckerberg, through various non-profit organizations, contributed hundreds of millions of dollars towards efforts to rig the 2020 election,” states a Sept. 22 tweet from the CRA. “Today, we filed TWO formal IRS complaints against Zuckerberg to call him on this ILLEGAL activity.”

CTCL brushed off similar allegations from conservative groups in December 2021 as “disinformation,” asserting in its final report on the 2020 COVID-19 response grant program that “partisan considerations played no role in the availability or awarding of funding.”

The report states that nearly 2,500 election departments spread over 49 states received grants ranging from $5,000 to $19 million.

For years, conservatives have accused the Zuckerbergs and the three organizations of directing millions of dollars in grant funding to Democrat-leaning localities.

They allege that most of the money was spent on voter registration drives and get-out-the-vote efforts in the large cities of several swing states, instead of on public health.

Statistics published by CTCL show that the city of Detroit, a Democrat stronghold, received more than $3.5 million in grant money in the runup to the 2020 presidential election, while most Republican-dominated jurisdictions received $5,000 grants or nothing at all.

