Conservative Think Tank Report Urges Congressional Investigation On Black Lives Matter Organizations

Authored by Terri Wu via The Epoch Times,

A new special report on cultural Marxism is urging Congress to hold hearings on Black Lives Matter (BLM) organizations.

America’s political leaders shouldn’t shy away from investigating any organizations with the words “Black Lives Matter” in their titles for fear of the “racist” label, said the report’s authors Mike Gonzalez, an expert at the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, and Katharine Gorka, a national security expert and former research fellow with the Foundation.

“Because [BLM organizations] have been the vector for the introduction of cultural Marxism into the lives of all Americans, getting serious about the threat that the BLM organizations represent is the most immediate, and easiest, thing that Americans can do to confront Marxism,” the report read.

The authors define cultural Marxism as a more sophisticated and nuanced version of Marxism led by American Marxists “under the pretense of social justice.”

Instead of pitting workers against capitalists, cultural Marxists use race and gender to drive wedges between various racial groups, and children and parents to destroy the nuclear family in America, the authors said.

The report argues that critical race theory—a framework that views America as systemically racist—in education, America’s war on climate change, and corporate America’s environmental, social, and corporate governance rules are all parts of Marxist strategies.

On Nov. 14, a discussion about this report was held at the Foundation, Gonzalez told the audience that it’s legal to be a communist in the United States, but people should be aware of the BLM leaders’ Marxist beliefs and intentions.

According to the U.S. Crisis Monitor, 633 riots took place in 2020 after the death of George Floyd, Gonzalez said in a previous Epoch Times interview.

The Insurance Information Institute noted that these riots were the costliest civil unrest in U.S. history, with insured losses estimated at over $2 billion.

“I think the country should know whether you [leaders of BLM organizations] have unleashed this level of violence and have had these riots because you believe in these ideas,” Gonzalez said at the event.

Leaders of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), an umbrella organization for the BLM movement, had openly said they were “trained Marxists,” and they should be the subject of congressional investigations, according to the special report’s authors.

...

Read more here...