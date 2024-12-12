Conspiracy Fact: IG Report Confirms FBI Had Dozens Of Informants In Jan 6 Crowd

Just in time for the Trump pardons, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz revealed on Thursday that there were 26 'confidential human sources' (CHSs) in Washington DC on Jan. 6, 2021.

While the presence of FBI informants on J6 was known, the exact number had never been confirmed.

And because they were CHS's and not badge-carrying Agent Smiths, Politico decided to run with this piece of absolute propaganda.

Of note, CHS's have contributed to the prosecution of members of the Proud Boys and other people who were present on J6. According to Horowitz's report, all but three of the informants were in there "in connection with" the protest and other events that took place that day.

Four of the informants entered the Capitol, while 13 other entered restricted Capitol grounds despite not being authorized to do so.

As the Epoch Times notes further,

Of the 26 sources who went to Washington in connection with the protest and other events, two were tasked to report on subjects whom the FBI had learned were traveling to the nation’s capital for the events. A third informant had been tasked with reporting on people traveling to Washington for the events after notifying a handling agent about planned travel to Washington.

The other 23 informants had not been tasked by the FBI with traveling to Washington. Thirteen of this subset informed their handling agent in advance of the trips, while the other 10 did not. None of the 23 were found to have engaged in illegal activity.

Some lawmakers noted that none of the informants who entered the Capitol or the restricted grounds have been prosecuted.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which has charged more than 1,500 people with crimes related to the breach, told the inspector general that the office “generally has not charged those individuals whose only crime on January 6, 2021 was to enter the restricted grounds surrounding the Capitol ... and we have treated the CHSs consistent with this approach.”

The inspector general’s investigation was launched in 2021, but paused in 2022 to avoid conflict with ongoing criminal investigations and prosecutions. The probe resumed in 2023. By then, the inspector general’s office knew that multiple reports had been released on Jan. 6, and endeavored to focus on an area that it felt “has not yet been thoroughly reviewed by other entities.”

Other Findings

Horowitz said that the review found the FBI took significant and appropriate steps leading up to Jan. 6 to prepare for its role that day, which was a supporting capacity.

The preparation included trying to identify known domestic terror subjects who planned to travel to Washington for the certification of electoral votes.

After the Capitol was breached, the FBI was able to deploy agents to help clear the building and help the U.S. Capitol Police secure the perimeter.

“We found that the FBI effectively carried out its tactical support function on January 6,” the report stated.

The inspector general’s office also concluded that the FBI should have canvassed field offices for intelligence from the confidential informants before Jan. 6. Such an action would have helped both the FBI and other agencies prepare for the day, the inspector general said. The report quoted Paul Abbate, the FBI’s deputy director at the time, as saying the lack of a canvass was a “basic step that was missed.”

In a letter dated Dec. 11, the FBI told the inspector general’s office that it disagrees with “certain of the factual assertions in the report regarding the manner of specific steps, and the scope of the canvass undertaken by the FBI in advance of January 6.”

The agency agreed with the recommendation that the FBI look into the processes and procedures it uses to prepare for events that could involve domestic security issues.