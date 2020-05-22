Controversy Erupts After Biden Tells Black Voters Considering Trump "You Ain't Black"

Fri, 05/22/2020 - 10:25

Joe Biden just massively insulted black voters - telling a popular black radio host on Friday that he 'ain't black' if he was still weighing whether to support Biden or Trump in the November election.

Biden's comment came during an interview with "The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne tha God, who challenged the former VP over his decades-long record on racial issues and asked him about possibly choosing a black, female running mate, according to Politico.

"I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you, there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple," said Biden of his (handlers') search for a VP nominee.

It was then that an aide to the Biden campaign could be heard interjecting into the conversation, attempting to cut short the interview. “Thank you so much. That’s really our time. I apologize,” the aide said.

You can't do that to black media!” Charlamagne retored.

“I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock,” Biden shot back, apparently referring to a subsequent media appearance by Dr. Jill Biden, before adding: “Uh oh. I’m in trouble.”

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden,” Charlamagne said. “It’s a long way until November. We've got more questions.”

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.

Charlamagne explained that “it don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact [that] I want something for my community.” But Biden remained adamant in promoting what he described as a career of public service devoted to advancing civil rights. -Politico

Needless to say, while Biden's comment will probably go unnoticed by his MSM surrogates, it hasn't slipped past Twitter users:

Full interview here:

No word on whether Biden thinks black Trump supporters' kids are as bright as white kids.