'A Coordinated Effort' To Rig States - Rogan Exposes Democrats' Plan To Destroy American Democracy...

“Undeniably," admits Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman to podcaster Joe Rogan, "immigration is changing our nation."

The two men spoke about a wide variety of political topics ranging from how Donald Trump won in 2016 to how immigration stands as a key issue in the election today.

Specifically, Fetterman played the Democratic Party card, claiming that Republicans in 2024 "had an opportunity to do a comprehensive border-bipartisan-and that went down because Trump, he declared that that's a bad deal after it was negotiated with the other side."

Rogan then brutally 'fact-checked' the stammering senator, pointing out the reality that that the deal made many concessions that Republicans concerned about the border found to be unacceptable.

"But, didn't that deal also involved amnesty," responded Rogan,"and didn't that deal also involve a significant number of illegal aliens being allowed into the country every year?"

Silence from Fetterman.

Rogan continued:

"I think it was 2 million people. So still the same sort of situation. And their fear is exactly what I talked about, that these people will be moved to swing states and that that will be used to essentially rig those states and turn them blue forever."

Finally, the PA Senator responded

"I've never witnessed those kinds [illegals voting] of a thing... I don't think there's that level kinds of organization."

But Rogan once again would not allow the politician to 'lie' pointing out that "there is an organization that's moving these people [illegals] to swing states."

"There's a significant number of these people that are illegal immigrants that have made their way to swing states. And then there's been calls for amnesty. There's been calls for allowing these people to have a pathway to citizenship and allow them to vote. The fear that a lot of people have is that this is a coordinated effort to take these people that you're allowing to come into the country, then you're providing them with all sorts of services like food stamps and housing and setting them up and then providing a pathway to amnesty. And then you would have voters that would be significantly voting towards the Democrats because they're the people that enabled them to come into the country in the first place, first place and provided them with those services. This is a big fear that people have and that you're rigging this system and that this will turn all these states into essentially locked blue like California is."

Fetterman's responds:

"undeniably," adding that "immigration is changing our nation." "I haven't spent a lot of time in Texas but it's very clear that immigration has remade Texas and I think it's generally, it's a good thing."

Watch the discussion on immigration below: