Cornell University To Offer Course On "Ecological Justice" Focused On "Feminist, Queer, And Trans Perspectives"

By Sarah Prentice of Campus Reform

Cornell University is set to offer a course on ecological justice from feminist, queer, and trans perspectives.

Cornell University

The Ivy League school will teach a “Ecological Justice: Feminist, Queer, and Trans Perspectives” class that will present “an in-depth study of ecological justice from feminist, queer, and trans perspectives.”

The course claims it will unpack how these “marginalized” groups have “led environmental movements and ecological theorizing around the globe,” as well as draw on the “traditions of ecofeminism, racial justice, queer and trans ecology, and disability theory” to show how these perspectives have “reshaped environmental ethics.”

The course description also alleges: “Historically, people marginalized by race, gender, sexuality, disability, and poverty have borne the brunt of environmental degradation.”

The course will be taught by Perry Zurn, a society fellow at Cornell University. Zurn is also a Provost Associate Professor of Philosophy at American University, and affiliate faculty in the Department of Critical Race, Gender, and Culture Studies.

Zurn specializes in researching political philosophy, critical theory, and trans studies, and also collaborates in psychology and neuroscience.

Cornell offers other courses from an LGBTQ+ perspective. The university is set to offer “Queer Classics” in the Fall of 2024, for example.