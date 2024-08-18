Could Democrats Make Kamala Harris President Before Election?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

An opinion piece in The Hill posits that Democrats could spring the ultimate October surprise by making Kamala Harris president before the election in November.

Douglas MacKinnon notes that “This is already the most surreal presidential election of our lifetimes,” and that it could get even more bizarre.

He adds, “I wrote several times in this space over the last two years that I never believed Biden would be the nominee, and I was proven right. I also honestly believe Trump will pull away from Harris come September and October.”

“So, what then? How would the Democrats and the Harris campaign react to that?” MacKinnon wonders.

He suggests that “At some point, might it become politically expedient to the Democrats to elevate Harris to the presidency for the remainder of the campaign?” adding “Is anything off the table in this weird election cycle? I don’t think so.”

"Democrats still might invoke the 25th Amendment to make Harris president" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/3dINPXUNy2 — The Hill (@thehill) August 17, 2024

As is well documented, Democrats could invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office. But at this point, it would be clearly a political move. Biden has not been running anything for three years anyway.

MacKinnon suggests the 25th may not even be needed, noting that Biden could even enter the Democratic National Convention and say “I’ve had it. I’m done. I am resigning from my office and going back to Delaware.”

It’s a bit far fetched, but who knows with the state of this election cycle.

