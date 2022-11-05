Could Voting Out Anti-Gun Politicians Next Week Secure The Second Amendment?

Submitted by Erich Pratt, the Senior Vice President of Gun Owners for America.,

This past year, America saw all sorts of headlines with a Second Amendment connection. From the Bruen decision at the Supreme Court and states passing more gun control in its wake, to the mass murders in Uvalde and Buffalo that prompted poorly crafted and openly unconstitutional legislation from Congress, there was a lot to digest.

Now as we approach election day next week, the debate over guns will play out in the ballot box, and we are confident which way America will go.

Despite the Bruen precedent, which is already having ripple effects on unconstitutional gun laws across the country, anti-gun legislators in both parties and at every level of government are doubling-down or even compromising away your rights because a vocal minority demands they "do something." This phrase, while emotionally compelling, has unfortunately also led to bad policy, like the Cornyn-Murphy gun control package passed in late June.

Think about it. Just 48 hours after the Bruen decision, President Biden signed a major gun control package into law that, among other provisions, now relegates adults aged 18-21 to being second class citizens. Nothing could be more frustrating, especially with the edict that had just come from the Supreme Court – but hey, the Senate negotiators couldn't let that get in their way.

Then we have Governor Hochul in New York, who teamed up with her legislature to quickly pass a highly restrictive concealed carry law – only after their previous (and less restrictive) law was overturned by our nation's highest court!

In neighboring New Jersey, legislators are poised to go even further, by requiring individuals to obtain liability insurance to carry firearms! These policies will not stand judicial muster, just look at the comments from Judge Suddaby in our suit against the New York's new concealed carry restrictions. Or look to Winchester, Virginia, where GOA won in court against a local ordinance that prohibited carry in many public locations, or Philadelphia where we secured a permanent injunction against the anti-gun Mayor's latest gun grab in less than a week.

Frustratingly, at a time when crime is spiking across our country and sits atop voters' minds, anti-gunners appear more focused on ensuring their constituents have no means to effectively protect themselves. In Congress, Senators from some of the most pro-gun states in the country sold your rights down the river. Voters are demanding one thing and their representatives are doing the opposite.

While the courts are a viable option, voting out anti-gun politicians is a much swifter alternative. Thankfully, We the People will soon have our say again, and it appears all but guaranteed that the Second Amendment will be more favored come January in both Washington and across the states.

Like we warned the anti-gun crowd after the Bruen decision, come into compliance and ensure our constitutional rights are protected, or we (or the voters) will force you to.

* * *

Gun Owners for America, the only no-compromise gun lobby in Washington.