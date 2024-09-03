"Counterfeit Political Ads": Philadelphia Eagles Disavow Guerilla Street Posters Endorsing Kamala Harris

The Philadelphia Eagles have disavowed guerilla art street posters claiming that Kamala Harris is the "official candidate" of the team.

The posters, which have been spotted on 16th and Spring Garden streets, 18th Street and JFK Boulevard, and 34th and Walnut streets in Philadelphia show Harris holding a football while wearing a black Philadelphia Eagles jersey and Eagles helmet.

And while we're sure Harris owns some knee pads, the team says they had nothing to do with the creation, calling the posters "counterfeit political ads" that they're working to remove.

We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2024

And there it is...

BREAKING: The Philadelphia Eagles just issued a statement rebuking the "counterfeit" Kamala Harris ads that have been put up in the city using their name. They're actively getting them REMOVED as we speak



They say the city of Philly somehow worked with someone to put them up. We… pic.twitter.com/KVSBxyABTX — George (@BehizyTweets) September 2, 2024

The city told CBS News Philadelphia the following:

"A number of illegally placed posters of Kamala Harris and the Philadelphia Eagles were placed in bus shelters in Philadelphia. These were not digital ads placed by the Harris campaign, the Philadelphia EAGLES, SEPTA, The City of Philadelphia or the media agency, Intersection, that handles the transit ad space. This was not a digital breach; whomever is responsible for the illegally placed posters, broke into the securely covered shelter ad space and somehow put the posters in the space. Intersection has advised the City's Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) that they plan to conduct a full inventory tomorrow of all bus shelters, and remove any illegally posters. The City has a process to review all bus shelter ads but this, again, was not a digital ad."

According to the report, citing social media, the work is from artist Winston Tseng - who has created previous faux ads for major brands.

That said, some people aren't so sure it wasn't a rogue marketing campaign from the Eagles.