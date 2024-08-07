Crazed Authoritarians Demand X Be Shut Down In UK

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Mimicking a policy that the west once condemned Communist China for pursuing, authoritarians are now calling for X to be shut down completely in the UK to stop civil unrest.

After the country was rocked by a series of riots over the past week in response to a 17-year-old son of Rwandan immigrants killing three little girls in Southport, the media and the political class blamed the anger on “misinformation” shared on X.

In reality, the UK has been a boiling pot of resentment and rage over mass migration for years, with huge numbers continuing to arrive, putting massive strain on the country and making some parts of major towns and cities unrecognizable, despite nobody having ever voted for it.

However, the disorder is being exploited to grease the skids for mass censorship.

Cambridge professor Sander van der Linden said the government could “geo-restrict access to a platform if the situation got so bad” and Twitter could also be “banned from the app store for violating policies.”

'Elon Musk is running into trouble by making outrageous statements and amplifying misinformation.'



As the riots continue, @Sander_vdLinden warns that the government could 'restrict access to Twitter', or it could be 'banned from app stores'. pic.twitter.com/aSmQnAgH6L — LBC (@LBC) August 6, 2024

Jessica Simor QC also called for the UK government to “pass a short bill closing down Twitter in the UK.”

The left are acting like a Middle East dictator during the Arab Spring. "We must crush the people! They're dissatisfied with our rule and noticing our lies!" pic.twitter.com/szoeFQT0Rv — Leo Kearse - on YouTube & Saturday Night Showdown (@LeoKearse) August 7, 2024

Entrepreneur Ana Vilhete also called for Twitter to be temporarily banned in the UK to “limit the spread of inflammatory information.”

🚨🇬🇧 Should Britain BAN Social Media?



“I think so”



UK Powers have lost complete control of the narrative - people are seeing the truth,

their Lies & Propaganda exposed.



Welcome to the UK in 2024 where Fascism is very much on the rise. pic.twitter.com/k7NKwGGjjO — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 7, 2024

Journalist Paul Mason, a Marxist who once worked for the BBC, demanded the government use the Online Safety Bill (which passed under the excuse of protecting children from harmful content) to “pull the plug” on X.

HMG needs to enact the full Online Safety Act now, no more consultations. They should call the two (!) execs of UK Twitter in to explain why their CEO is personally boosting hate speech, incitement and disinformation - and pull the plug on the service unless this stops. 1/ — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) August 6, 2024

Apparently, it’s horrendous for Middle Eastern dictators to shut down and block social media networks during times of civil unrest, as occurred during the Arab Spring, but when the UK does it, it’s fine.

Whenever there are anti-government protests in China, the Communist regime there also blocks and suspends social media networks, something that was once slammed by western governments as a vicious attack on basic freedom, but a tactic which they now emulate.

Although the riots are cited as the primary reason for mass censorship, the calls are also being driven by the fact that Elon Musk has challenged the mainstream narrative on the riots and embarrassed Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Musk branded Starmer ‘Two Tier Kier’ for pursuing a vigorous crackdown on anti-mass migration demonstrators while turning a blind eye to Muslim mobs who have also rioted and physically attacked innocent people.

The British political establishment engaged in a collective hissy fit over Musk’s simple question for Starmer and the government when he asked, “Why aren’t all communities protected in Britain?”.

The British MSM and establishment is losing its mind, quite literally.

The BBC’s technology editor just described @elonmusk as “potentially quite dangerous” on its main 10pm news bulletin.

Why? For using the hashtag #TwoTierKeir

🤡 🌍 pic.twitter.com/2hjdOcOcQQ — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 6, 2024

The X owner also drew attention to a viral video clip of a man being arrested in his own home by police over a Facebook post, asking if it was “Britain or the Soviet Union”.

The regime is deeply fearful that Musk’s intervention is causing them to lose control of the narrative that the unrest is being fueled by mindless, racist thuggery and not legitimate concerns about the impact of mass migration on working class people in the UK.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.