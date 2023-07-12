'Crucified': Black Georgia State Rep Switches To Republican Party

Authored by David Zuckerman via American Thinker,

Mesha Mainor represents District 56 in the Georgia state House of Representatives. On July 11, Ms. Mainor announced that she was leaving the Democrat party to become a Republican member in the Georgia House. Here is part of her statement, quoted at Breitbart:

My name is Rep. Meisha Mainor and today I made the decision to leave the Democrat Party. I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta so this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a a MORAL one. I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own.

The Breitbart report said that Ms. Mainor felt "crucified" by her Democrat colleagues when she backed school choice and opposed defunding police. Here is another part of her announcement, quoted by Fox Digital:

"When I decided to stand up on behalf of disadvantaged children in support of school choice, my Democrat colleagues didn’t stand by me," Mainor explained of her decision in a statement to Fox News Digital. "They crucified me. When I decided to stand up in support of safe communities and refused to support efforts to defund the police, they didn’t back me. They abandoned me." "For far too long, the Democrat Party has gotten away with using and abusing the black community," she added. "For decades, the Democrat Party has received the support of more than 90% of the black community. And what do we have to show for it? I represent a solidly blue district in the city of Atlanta. This isn’t a political decision for me. It’s a moral one."

For present purposes, I focus on the key sentence, exalting individual liberty, in Ms. Mainor's declaration of separation from Georgia Democrats: "I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own."

In fifteen words, Rep. Mainor sums up what the Democrat party — local, state, and federal levels — is all about. The Democrat party has become a despotic clique, intolerant of free, independent thought. To be a Democrat, as Ms. Mainor makes clear, one must endorse the party line — with intent to crush alternative viewpoints. To be a Democrat, one must regard every institution in American life, public or private, as subservient to the will of the empowered despots.

Ms. Mainor raised a personal banner of freedom, joining the party of freedom, exactly one week after U.S. district judge Terry A. Doughty (whose name, literally, means "brave and persistent") stood tall against the White House and its federal minions in defense of the First Amendment, the hallmark of the spirit of American liberty.

And what is the First Amendment all about if not protecting the right of every single citizen to have "a mind of my own"?

Those five words are abhorrent to the totalitarians of the left, for whom the population should have all the diversity, in terms of ideas, of mindless robots.

To be candid, this writer thought, reading of Ms. Mainor's decision to leave the despotic party for the freedom party, that this was a significant switch in the U.S. House of Representatives. That the switch is at the state level in Georgia is not to be downplayed, however. Bear in mind that Georgia has a state prosecutor ready to be of assistance to the Despotic Clique in Washington with yet another political prosecution of Donald J. Trump. Ms. Mainor's protest against the monolithic mindset among Georgia Democrats cannot be other than an embarrassment to the groupthinkers who hold sway in the Peach State.

To borrow from Winston S. Churchill, the decision of Mesha Mainor to switch to the Republican Party is clearly not the end of rule by the Despotic Clique in Washington, but it may augur the beginning of the end of Bidenism.