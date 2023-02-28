Cruz: "Abominable" Fauci Has "Hurt Millions Of Kids"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Ted Cruz blasted Anthony Fauci in a fresh interview Monday as new documents came to light highlighting yet another U.S. government agency’s belief that the coronavirus pandemic was caused by a lab leak.

“Dr. Fauci’s behavior on this has been abominable,” Cruz said in an appearance on Fox Business.

“I think he has done more damage than any bureaucrat in the history of the United States,” Cruz continued, adding “He has championed policies that have hurt millions of Americans, hurt millions of school kids in particular.”

“And he has also done more to damage the credibility of the United States government when it comes to medical and scientific advice because Dr. Fauci allowed his advice to be politicized,” Cruz further urged.

“We know Dr. Fauci in writing asked Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook to suppress references to the origin of COVID being from a Chinese government lab,” the Senator continued, adding he did so because “there’s a very real possibility that Fauci himself bears culpability.”

“I believe Dr. Fauci has lied to Congress, which is a felony, when he has stated that the federal government did not fund gain of function research in in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Cruz asserted.

“Since then, the National Institutes for Health in writing has contradicted that. And if the Biden Justice Department were enforcing the law, they ought to be investigating Dr. Fauci for lying to Congress, which is a federal crime. To date, the Biden DOJ has been too political to hold Dr. Fauci accountable,” Cruz charged.

It emerged earlier this month that Fauci is now profiting handsomely from speaking engagements months after leaving his position in the Biden administration, to the tune of up to $100,000 per appearance.

