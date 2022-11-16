Cruz: It Would Be "Nuts" For GOP To Stick With Same Leadership After Midterm Failure

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Two prominent Republican Senators have called for the leadership of the party to be overhauled following the midterm election failure, with one describing it as a “funeral” for the GOP as we know it.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz told Fox Business viewers that it would be “insane” for the party to continue as it was with the same leadership.

“Leadership elections need to focus on how actually we’re going to lead. The pattern of our current leadership has been to give into the Democrats,” Cruz declared, adding “Just about every big, bad thing that was passed in the last couple of years was passed with all the Democrats and 10 or more Republicans.”

“The Democrats never do this. When we had Republican majorities, got nothing passed with all the Republicans and a few Democrats,” Cruz continued.

“And yet, for some reason our current leadership thinks it’s a good idea to facilitate the destruction that Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are doing,” Cruz continued, further proclaiming “I don’t think our voters want that.”

When asked if he was “taking aim at Mitch McConnell,” Cruz responded “Well, in the next 24 hours Senate Republicans will decide whether or not we have leadership elections. Leadership elections right now are scheduled for tomorrow morning. Personally, I think it is insane. It would be nuts for us to have leadership elections now and simply reelect the exact same leadership.”

Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier in the week said it’s time to “bury” the old Republican Party and “build something new,” continued that theme Tuesday, stating “I think that this election was the funeral for the Republican Party as we know it. The Republican Party is, as we have known it, is dead. And voters have made that clear.”

Sen. Hawley: “I think that this election was the funeral for the Republican Party as we know it. The Republican Party is, as we have known it, is dead. And voters have made that clear.” pic.twitter.com/wmyOCSYFuz — Becker News (@NewsBecker) November 15, 2022

The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 13, 2022

McConnell appeared to blame ‘MAGA’ Republicans for the failures of the elections, rather than taking any blame himself, further stating “I never predicted a red wave.”

Referring to the party leadership, McConnell stated “I don’t own this job. Anybody in the conference is certainly entitled to challenge me, and I welcome the contest.”

McConnell: "We underperformed among independents and moderates because their impression of many of the people in our party is that they're involved in chaos, negative, excessive attacks and it frightened independent and moderate Republican voters." pic.twitter.com/vgcP02OZtT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2022

