Well-Known Crypto Tech Exec Murdered In San Francisco Stabbing

Well-known crypto tech executive Bob Lee was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco.

The 43-year-old Lee was perhaps best known for starting Cash App, and as former CTO of Square. He was the chief product officer of San Francisco-based crypto startup MobileCoin.

"Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators," reads a statement from MobileCoin, which described him as "a dynamo, a force of nature ... the genuine article."

“Bob would give you the shirt off his back,” his father said in a Facebook post. “He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy.”

San Francisco police responded at around 2:35 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the city's relatively safe Rincon Hill neighborhood, where they found Lee still alive.

He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, CBS News reports.

I just got devastating news that our friend Bob Lee (@crazybob ) was killed in SF early today.



Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed.https://t.co/RnzA1Idpun — Bill Barhydt (@billbarhydt) April 5, 2023

No arrests have been made in the case, nor has any information on potential suspects been released.