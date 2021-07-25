Cybersecurity Experts Encourage System Of Reporting Workers To Employers For "Online Abuse"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A new initiative launched by cybersecurity experts encourages companies to create a system that makes it easier for people to be reported to their employers for “online abuse.”

The new program is called Respect in Security and was created by Trend Micro’s Rik Ferguson and Red Goat Cyber Security’s Lisa Forte.

According to Forte, the current system, which is largely based on a combination of AI and human reviewers working for social media companies, is a “no man’s land” and not very effective.

“The best solution we have, if the culprit is identifiable, is to approach their employer,” she argues.

According to Ferguson, companies currently only deal with “abuse” that happens internally and are ill-equipped to monitor what their staff are saying online.

Companies who sign up for the initiative are required to agree to seven principles and create a public reporting system that encourages employees to keep tabs on each other’s behavior.

“If you know your organization has made that commitment, it may make you think twice about doing it,” Ferguson said. “We need to take action.”

The pair appear to have failed to take into account that the primary means by which someone gets fired from their job over online behavior is via social media mobs who directly contact employers themselves.

They routinely do so not because a person has engaged in actual “online abuse,” but because they have expressed a political opinion deemed to contradict woke orthodoxy.

Of course, the term “online abuse” is completely vague and arbitrary and routinely abused by leftists who claim that words which they disagree with are “violence” and that them making themselves upset and playing the victim constitutes proof of “abuse.”

