Dalio: "Dangerously High Risk" Of Civil War In America

While he may be willfully blind (or worse?) to China's human rights abuses (stoking a sharp rebuke from the likes of Mitt Romney), when it comes to domestic matters Billionaire Ray Dalio thinks there's a "dangerously high risk" of civil war in the United States within the next decade due to an "exceptional amount of polarization" in the country.

In his new book, "Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail," Dalio points to the six stages of an internal order/disorder cycle - and estimates that there's a 30% chance of civil war.

"For example, when close elections are adjudicated and the losers respect the decisions, it is clear that the order is respected. When power is fought over and grabbed, that clearly signals the significant risk of a revolutionary change with all its attendant disorder," he writes, adding that "a vast number of people - including high-ranking officials, have openly doubted the validity of recent elections, and have expressed a willingness to fight for their beliefs."

Dalio also points to various studies showing that Americans are currently in an emotionally charged divide between political parties, according to Russia's state-sponsored RT. In one recent survey noted by Dalio, 15% of Republicans and 20% of Democrats thought the country would be better if the opposing political party "just died."