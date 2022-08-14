Damning FBI Report Concludes Alec Baldwin Pulled Trigger In 'Rust' Shooting

Authored by Katie Hudson via The Mind Unleashed (emphasis ours),

In spite of Alec Baldwin’s repeated denials that he pulled the trigger of the gun that killed his film’s cinematographer, the FBI has concluded in a damning new report that he did, in fact, pull the trigger of that gun.

On the set of Baldwin’s film “Rust” in October 2021, the 64-year-old actor unexpectedly shot and killed his cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, who was 42 years old. Baldwin also injured his director, Joel Souza, during the shooting, which took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21, 2021.

Police in Sante Fe will NOT rule out criminal charges after FBI report concludes that Alec Baldwin DID pull trigger on Rust set https://t.co/Ija2KF2u99 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 13, 2022

Baldwin has always maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins, which was only intended to be loaded with blanks. However, a new report has determined that the gun could not have been discharged unless the trigger was pulled first.

This indicates that Baldwin may still be held accountable for the incident in the form of criminal charges, as the Santa Fe Sheriff’s department has confirmed that the investigation would be handed over to the District Attorney.

BREAKING: According to an FBI analysis, Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the New Mexico set of the movie Rust on October 21, 2021. pic.twitter.com/4fcomcMoh5 — BNN United States (@BNNUS) August 13, 2022

On Friday (August 12), authorities stated that they are waiting for the actor’s phone records, which the District Attorney has been working with Suffolk County Police Department in New York and Baldwin’s attorneys to acquire them.

Detectives will examine the documents, and then a case file will be delivered to the district attorney so that she can decide whether or not any criminal charges will be filed.

The FBI’s new forensic report examines all aspects of the shooting as part of a larger investigation to determine whether or not any criminal charges can be filed.

The investigation concluded that the revolver, which was a single-action F.lli Pietta in.45 Colt caliber, was simply not capable of being fired unless someone pulled the trigger.

According to ABC News, they arrived at their conclusion after carrying out an accidental discharge test; however, it is not apparent whether the test was carried out using the exact same gun or an identical clone.

It states that even if someone messes around with the hammer, the gun will not fire a bullet and a primer at the same time when it is operating normally.

During interviews with investigators, Baldwin said that he was informed the weapon he was holding was a “cold gun,” which meant the revolver was loaded with blank cartridges.

Baldwin claimed that the weapon fired without him pulling the trigger when he pulled back the hammer and posed for Halyna’s camera, with the actor adding: “I did not pull the trigger.”

According to the FBI, it is theoretically possible for the device to produce the sound of a gunshot without actually firing a bullet; however, it is abundantly clear that this was not what happened in Baldwin’s case.

The damning FBI report may result in criminal charges being brought against Alec Baldwin and potentially others involved in the shooting as well, with the Santa Fe Police Department still investigating the circumstances surrounding Halyna’s death.

It has been nearly 10 months since actor Alec Baldwin's prop gun was discharged on a New Mexico film set. Now, the FBI has completed its forensics investigation, and handed the case over to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/G7HLPUafR4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 12, 2022

The forensic analysis was immediately sent to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator as soon as it was received, which was then forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office.

Police also released several new videos of Baldwin being interviewed about the shooting.

Speaking earlier this year, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that criminal charges should not be ruled out.

“It’s too early to rule anything out right now, I don’t think anybody’s off the hook when it comes to criminal charges,” Mendoza said.

“I’ve said this before: I think there was complacency on the set. There was disorganization and a degree of negligence—whether that rises to a criminal level, that will be up to the district attorney,” he added.

Although no one has been charged with a crime in connection to the shooting, Baldwin is being sued by Hutchins family.