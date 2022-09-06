"A Dangerous Escalation": Majority Of Americans Think Biden Speech Was "Designed To Incite Conflict"

A majority of Americans, 56.8% think Biden's declaration of war on Trump voters was a "dangerous escalation in rhetoric" which was "designed to incite conflict amongst Americans," according to a new poll by the Trafalgar group.

Perhaps even more telling is that 71% of Democrats said Biden's speech - in which he said "MAGA forces" pose a "clear and present danger" to Democracy - thought it was simply "acceptable campaign messaging that is to be expected in an election year."

What should worry Democrats is that 62% of independent voters agreed with 89.1% of Republicans who said the speech was a "dangerous escalation."

This, from the president who campaigned on uniting America against hatred.

Conservatives on social media were appalled at the speech.