"A Dangerous Escalation": Majority Of Americans Think Biden Speech Was "Designed To Incite Conflict"
A majority of Americans, 56.8% think Biden's declaration of war on Trump voters was a "dangerous escalation in rhetoric" which was "designed to incite conflict amongst Americans," according to a new poll by the Trafalgar group.
Perhaps even more telling is that 71% of Democrats said Biden's speech - in which he said "MAGA forces" pose a "clear and present danger" to Democracy - thought it was simply "acceptable campaign messaging that is to be expected in an election year."
What should worry Democrats is that 62% of independent voters agreed with 89.1% of Republicans who said the speech was a "dangerous escalation."
This, from the president who campaigned on uniting America against hatred.
Conservatives on social media were appalled at the speech.
I work hard, garden, cook, bake, spin, knit weave and throw pots. I've been married 33 years and have two grown kids. I've owned businesses and pay taxes.— Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 4, 2022
I am a threat to the very soul of this nation.
September 2, 2022