Dating Website Match.Com Has Option For 31 Genders 

Twitter account Libs of TikTok - which aggregates videos posted on TikTok by deranged leftists, tweeted a short video clip of someone scrolling through more than two dozen genders now listed on popular online dating website Match.com.

Gender fluidity is on full display as users of Match can pick from 31 genders. Some of the genders listed include "Two-Spirit," "polygender," "pangender," "neutrois," and "gender questioning."

At the start of the short video clip, Match asked the user: "Hi, let's get started. Which best describes you?" There are options for "I'm a man," "I'm a woman," and "more options."

The user picks "Man" but is also greeted with a list of 31 genders. Some of the other genders include "transgender person," "genderqueer," "gender non-conforming," "non-binary," "gender variant," "transsexual man," "gender fluid," and "bigender," among many others.

Infamously in 2014, Facebook offered 72 gender options rather than two sexes. One year later, Facebook changed the gender option to an open text box.

It appears the internet has fueled a gender revolution pushed by the radical left -- has led to an increase in young people who identify as transgender or other. This is made possible by public schools allowing drag queen storytelling and the indoctrination of children in their earlier years about radical gender ideology.

So it makes sense why the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System survey recently found that the number of youths ages 13 to 17 identifying as transgender jumped to 1.4% (approximately 300,000 young transgender people), up from 0.7% of teens in 2017. The number will only rise -- on a long enough timeline, comedian Bill Mahr says that 100% of the US population will be identifying with the LGBTQ by 2050 (jokingly, of course).

Academic James Lindsay has said young people are increasingly subjected to communist-style sexualization and explains why:

The goal is to destabilize society to make it ripe for communists to grab power, Lindsay, author of "Race Marxism" and "Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity―and Why This Harms Everybody," recently told EpochTV's "China Insider" program.

Gender indoctrination in public schools is reshaping society. Match's gender list of 31 to pick from is a symptom of that. Even though there are all sorts of different genders, restaurants, stadiums, airports, and other public places, only have two bathrooms, one for male and one for female.