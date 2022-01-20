Dave Portnoy Beats Business Insider To Punch Over Second 'Rough Sex' Hit Piece

Two months after Dave Portnoy debunked allegations by Business Insider that he had non-consensual rough sex with several women, the Barstool Sports founder announced on Thursday that Insider is back at it - and has scrounged up more accusers for a second hit-piece.

Except, Dave has more receipts...

To review, after Insider published a November article accusing the multi-millionaire of sexual abuse, Portnoy hit back - providing text messages and other communications which made clear the accusers continued wanting dick from Portnoy, or thought they could somehow leverage their encounters for personal gain.

On Thursday, Portnoy warned Insider that he's ready for them after receiving an email demanding a response within 24 hours on their new hit piece. What's more, read the letter below from Portnoy's legal counsel which makes clear he's eager to sue the pants off the far-left publication.

Needless to say, Portnoy was prepared this time and beat Insider to the punch.