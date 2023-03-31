print-icon
print-icon

'Day Of Vengeance' Cancelled To Preserve "Safety Of Our Trans Community"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Mar 31, 2023 - 02:15 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A trans rights group that had organised a ‘day of vengeance’ protest has canceled the event citing a “threat to life and safety” of trans people following the killing of three children and three Christian teachers in Nashville by a trans identifying individual.

Composite / screenshot

Our Rights DC issued a statement asserting that “we lack the resources to ensure the safety of the protest and cannot in good conscience move forward with it.”

“The safety of our trans community is first priority,” the group added, claiming that trans people have been threatened since the shooting.

The group describes the alleged threats to the trans community as “the direct result of the flood of raw hatred directed toward the trans community,” claiming that it is “one of the steps in genocide.”

Those who warned about the upcoming protest sparking violence were locked out of Twitter:

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ groups have threatened “serious consequences” if the FBI releases the mission statement of the Nashville shooter Audrey Hale.

Other extreme leftist groups are still promoting their own ‘trans day of vengeance’:

In Kentucky, trans activists stormed the Capitol Wednesday to protest a new law prohibiting child sex changes.

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

ALERT! In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here.

Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.
0
Loading...