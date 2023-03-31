'Day Of Vengeance' Cancelled To Preserve "Safety Of Our Trans Community"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A trans rights group that had organised a ‘day of vengeance’ protest has canceled the event citing a “threat to life and safety” of trans people following the killing of three children and three Christian teachers in Nashville by a trans identifying individual.

Our Rights DC issued a statement asserting that “we lack the resources to ensure the safety of the protest and cannot in good conscience move forward with it.”

“The safety of our trans community is first priority,” the group added, claiming that trans people have been threatened since the shooting.

The group describes the alleged threats to the trans community as “the direct result of the flood of raw hatred directed toward the trans community,” claiming that it is “one of the steps in genocide.”

Full statement in thread: pic.twitter.com/Y4xPOzl4tb — Our Rights DC (@OurRightsDC) March 30, 2023

“Day of vengeance” sounds quite threatening to me — E. (@E_111_M) March 31, 2023

Those who warned about the upcoming protest sparking violence were locked out of Twitter:

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ groups have threatened “serious consequences” if the FBI releases the mission statement of the Nashville shooter Audrey Hale.

Trans Radical Activist Network, the group behind 'Trans Day of Vengeance' raised money for firearms training. Activists, posing with guns, call for the beheading of ‘christcucks’ & to throw ‘christcuck’ babies in bins.



Those outraged by this are being suspended by Twitter.… pic.twitter.com/ytLQWAgbgR — 🇦🇺🇳🇿 ♀️Emma ♀️ 🇭🇺🇬🇧 (@TheCynicalHun) March 29, 2023

Other extreme leftist groups are still promoting their own ‘trans day of vengeance’:

Violent extremist group @SoCalAntifa, whose members have been convicted in San Diego for a violent conspiracy (case no. SCD274477), are promoting their own "Trans Day of Vengeance" on March 31 in Hollywood, Calif. I have censored the post, including the address of where they plan… pic.twitter.com/35zKTA0C6v — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 31, 2023

In Kentucky, trans activists stormed the Capitol Wednesday to protest a new law prohibiting child sex changes.

Trans protesters scream and chant after storming Kentucky Capitol pic.twitter.com/4jY3Cnxfrn — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

BREAKING: Police in the Kentucky State House Chamber are forcefully removing people who are protesting SB 150, which they consider to be an extreme anti-trans bill. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/urqwPa9Ij0 — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) March 29, 2023

A group of people who support SB 150 turned to us as they were leaving the gallery as chants against the bill erupted in the Kentucky house chamber.



"This is what, worse than January 6th," one person said.



"This is an insurrection," another said.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/nDfLlOcqL3 — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) March 29, 2023

MOMENTS AGO: This is the scene inside the Kentucky House Chamber right now as police are escorting protesters over Senate Bill 150, a bill critics say is harmful to transgender youth.



"You go after everybody's kids but your own," said Rep. Pamela Stevenson, who opposes the bill. pic.twitter.com/3fjSt5WK39 — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) March 29, 2023

