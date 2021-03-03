D.C. Police Issue Emergency Alert On "Possible" Militia Plot To Breach Capitol Tomorrow

Here we go again with yet more vague "threats" by nebulous militant right-wing groups targeting the Capitol which will no doubt be met with an additional mass increase in security measures (and budgets no doubt) walling the public off from the whole area...

Yikes. U.S. Capitol Police statement just out: "We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4." pic.twitter.com/LcxhOO5lKs — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 3, 2021

The official Capitol Police statement cites 'credible intelligence' of "a possible plot" in the works by an "identified militia group" to breach the Capitol.

It's set for Thursday (March 4), the statement indicated.

The group, however, is not identified in the press release, but Axios and others are linking it to the events of January 6, writing:

QAnon conspiracists have peddled the baseless claim that March 4 is the date of Trump's true inauguration. This is based on the fact that presidents were inaugurated on March 4 prior to 1933.

"The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex," the Capitol Hill police added.

Reuters

The statement said further: "We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers."

"Our Department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol. We are taking the intelligence seriously. Due to the sensitive nature of this information we cannot provide additional details at this time."

Meanwhile in totally unrelated news, it just so happens that also on Wednesday Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman is testifying before Congress, asking for a $107 million increase in her budget, which will go toward beefing up salaries and more resources in order to better respond to any future Jan.6-style attack.

A rise in threats against lawmakers is straining Capitol Police resources in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot in an environment that is a "very real and present danger," Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said in prepared testimony. https://t.co/zSQiDmvqDW https://t.co/zSQiDmvqDW — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 3, 2021

"In testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee on the Capitol Police budget, Pittman said that there has been a 93.5 percent increase in threats to members in the first two months of 2021 compared to the same period last year," The Hill writes.

It bears recalling that she previously claimed last week that militias tied to the January 6th attack have recently expressed their desire to "blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union."